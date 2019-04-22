NBA Playoffs: Refs missed critical call on Tobias Harris late in Game 4 between 76ers and Nets, per L2M report

The NBA acknowledged a missed critical call at the end of Game 4 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

According to the league's Last Two Minute Report, Sixers forward Tobias Harris should have been called for a foul for wrapping his arm around Nets center Jarrett Allen in the final seconds of the game, prior to an Allen turnover. Brooklyn was down two points at the time, so the play was critical. The Sixers went on to pull out a 112-108 victory in the game for a commanding 3-1 series lead. They can close out Brooklyn in Game 5 (8 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV).

Sean Marks may have had different beef, but Kenny Atkinson was right to have an issue w/ Tobias Harris getting away w/ a "wrap" foul on Jarrett Allen's roll to the basket before his game-deciding turnover. pic.twitter.com/m0gW597J3d — John Schuhmann (@johnschuhmann) April 21, 2019

Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson saw the foul occur in real-time, and spoke about it to media members directly after the game.

"So the big point of emphasis this year was the wrapping, wrapping the player when he rolls to the rim," Atkinson said. "Judge for yourself if you watch the clip, but there was a clear wrap by Tobias Harris on the roll ... How that all of a sudden does not become a foul on a wrap, I just don't understand. I looked at the clip 10 times, it's a clear wrap."

Nets general manager Sean Marks was also unhappy with the officiating during the game, as he was suspended and fined for entering the referee's off-limits locker room following Game 4. The game between the two teams teams was a chippy one that saw two players -- Jared Dudley and Jimmy Butler -- ejected for pushing, and another -- Joel Embiid -- given a flagrant foul. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Marks was "livid" after Embiid didn't earn an ejection from the game.

Clearly - based on the L2M -- the Nets had good reason to be upset. However, calls get missed in the league constantly and teams overcome it, so the Nets' front office and coaching staff probably could have handled their frustration a bit better.