NBA Playoffs: Rockets combat trademark Warriors run with gritty, season-saving fourth quarter in Game 4

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Steph Curry was shimmying. Oracle was rocking. The story was being written.

The Golden State Warriors led Game 4 by 10 points on Tuesday after yet another third-quarter assault featuring the most familiar of assassins. Curry had just scored 17 of his 28 points in the that period alone, eerily similar to his 18-point third quarter that buried the Houston Rockets in Game 3. In came the complaints about the Warriors being too good, about the playoffs being tediously predictable, about how unfair it was that even the 65-win Rockets stood no chance against the champs.

And then the fourth quarter whistle blew, granting Houston a renewed sense of hope and focus.

Not only did the Rockets bounce back emotionally from the type of theatrics that normally demoralize Warriors opponents -- heck, it demoralized this same Houston team just two days prior -- but they also held the historically potent Golden State offense and two of the game's most prolific scorers to just 12 fourth-quarter points on 3-of-18 shooting.

At the final buzzer, Chris Paul slammed the ball off the Oracle hardwood in front of a stunned crowd, ready to head back to Houston in a 2-2 series after a gritty, hard-fought 95-92 win. It was the most important quarter of the Rockets' season, and it was one filled with fatigue, ugly play and a desperate, determined team overcoming the most dire of basketball situations.

If the fourth quarter were a work of art, it was more of a Jackson Pollock than a Monet. The Rockets chipped away at the lead, furiously flinging paint on the canvas with defensive stops and brilliant offensive orchestration from Paul and James Harden, until they could finally take a breath, step back and appreciate the masterpiece.

"It's all about toughness right now," Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said after the game. "It's gonna be spotty both ways. I think there was great basketball played on both sides -- stretches of it. The rest of it was just gutting it out and finding a will, a way and a want."

Let's start with the will.

The Warriors erased a seven-point halftime deficit in the blink of an eye in one of their trademark third quarters. Curry made back-to-back 3-pointers with just over five minutes left in the third to give Golden State a 63-62 lead, and the crowd knew the game was over -- a carbon copy of what has taken place in this same building so many times over the past four years. The Rockets were supposed to quit, to get desperately sloppy, to throw their hands up and say, "Here we go again," as they came to the inevitable realization that they just weren't good enough. After all, that's what happened after the third-quarter run during Sunday's 41-point loss.

But that didn't happen this time around. Not by a long shot.

"They're gonna make shots. They're gonna make tough shots," Rockets forward P.J. Tucker said after the game. "They hit 3s, the crowd goes crazy -- we take the ball out, push it right back at them. We've got scorers. We've got guys who can score the ball too. So we're gonna make them defend and have to do the same thing we have to."

The way for Houston was simple, yet extremely difficult given the atmosphere and the team they were facing: Crank up the defense and let Paul and Harden lead the way on offense. They had accomplished the task in the Game 2 win, but had struggled to find it otherwise. To a man, pretty much every Rocket credited their fourth-quarter comeback to their defense. After the game D'Antoni called it "the highest level we've ever played defensively."

The Warriors felt it, too. Their hypnotic, balletic offense devolved into a cacophony of isolation, turnovers and frustration. Curry and Kevin Durant combined to go 2-of-13 in the final quarter, including 0-for-5 from 3-point range.

"I think we just got a little rushed," Curry said after the game. "I mean, credit to them, we know they're doing a lot of switching and trying to force us into one-on-one-type situations, but that's no excuse not to get the ball moving."

And then, of course, there was the want -- actually, in the Rockets' case, it was more like a need. Going back to Houston down 3-1 would have been a death sentence, and everyone knew it. Facing a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit to the Warriors in Oakland is already a near-impossible situation, but add in the fact that everyone on the court was struggling to breathe, and mental toughness becomes paramount.

The Rockets played only seven players on Tuesday, one of which was Gerald Green, who played 11 minutes. That means Paul, Harden, Tucker and Trevor Ariza all topped the 40-minute plateau, with Eric Gordon playing 34 off the bench. If there was ever a time to quit, for the players' bodies to call out "no mas," it was during the fourth quarter. Instead, the Rockets peaked in what could have been their final hour.

"They were tired, but, you know, we were able to get just enough rest, enough timeouts," D'Antoni said of his players. "I think we did have four guys in for 40 minutes. But they had four guys right there. So they're tired, we're tired, and now you've just got to find the will. It's not always going to be pretty, but it can always be tough."

Toughness is not a word that was necessarily associated with this Rockets team heading into the playoffs, but it has to be now. Houston faced its most challenging quarter of the season, in arguably the most hostile environment in the league, against one of the greatest teams of all time, and it came out battered, but unscathed.

After an achievement as mentally and physically draining as this one, we'll see if they have anything left in the tank for Game 5.

"This was a huge game. This game was very, very important." Gordon said. "You don't want to go home down 3-1. We took care of business, now it's an even series. This next game could go either way."