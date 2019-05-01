NBA Playoffs: Rockets' James Harden 'barely could see' in Game 2 loss to Warriors, raising questions moving forward
Harden suffered a lacerated left eyelid in the first quarter of Game 2, which the Rockets lost
Following the Houston Rockets' Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, James Harden told reporters he "barely could see" after suffering a lacerated left eyelid in the first quarter. Harden had bleeding in both eyes, in fact, after Draymond Green accidentally poked him as they both pursued a rebound.
"I couldn't see nothing," Harden added. "They put a couple of drops in to help it and numb it a little bit. All the lights were blurry. ... Hopefully it gets better day by day."
That's obviously the concern here. How much will Harden's vision improve by the time Game 3 rolls around? Luckily for Houston, Game 3 isn't until Saturday, so he has some time. For a guy who couldn't see, Harden played admirably in Game 2, scoring 29 points on 9-of-19 shooting including 3 of 7 from 3. It just wasn't enough.
The Rockets trail the Warriors 2-0 as the series moves to Houston, and clearly they need Harden at as close to full strength as possible to climb back. To advance, the Rockets have to win four of the next five games vs. Golden State. For all intents and purposes, Game 3 is a must-win. There is no way Houston is coming back from a 3-0 deficit.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Durant, Kawhi will consider Nets
The Nets could have room to add two max salaries this offseason
-
Hill crucial as Bucks switch things up
Milwaukee changed its defensive scheme on Tuesday, showing the value of an overlooked late-December...
-
How to watch: 2019 BIG3 Draft
The BIG3 basketball league will be holding its third annual draft on Wednesday at 10 p.m....
-
NBA Playoffs: Second-round predictions
Our panel of NBA experts predict which teams will advance into the conference finals
-
How to watch: Celtics vs. Bucks Game 3
The second-round series shifts to Boston for Game 3 with things all tied up at 1-1
-
Rockets vs. Warriors: Series breakdown
The Warriors took the first two games against the Rockets, but the second-round series now...