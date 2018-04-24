NBA Playoffs: Russell Westbrook fined $10K, issued technical for Game 4 incident; will not be suspended

Update: Westbrook will not be suspended for Game 5. The league announced on Tuesday evening that the Thunder point guard was issued a technical foul and fined $10K for the incident, but will be able to play on Wednesday night. Despite his poor play at various points during the series, this is great news for the Thunder as they try to stay alive.

Oklahoma City’s Russell Westbrook has been fined $10,000 by NBA and issued technical foul for incident with Utah’s Rudy Gobert in Game 4 last night. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 24, 2018

Original story: The Oklahoma City Thunder won Game 1 of their first-round series with the Utah Jazz, but after three straight losses, they suddenly find themselves with their backs against the wall. They'll need to win Game 5 on Wednesday night, or they'll be eliminated. And it seems there's at least a chance that they could be seriously shorthanded.

According to a report from KSL.com in Utah, the league is reviewing a fourth-quarter incident involving Russell Westbrook and Rudy Gobert, which resulted in technicals for both players after Westbrook slapped Gobert. Via KSL.com:

But it wasn't quite done yet. I haven't been able to find clear video of the play, but with 7:55 left in the fourth quarter, Westbrook was set to check in at the scorer's table. That's when Raymond Felton fouled Rudy Gobert, inadvertently hitting him in the groin. Gobert turned to walk away but was confronted by Westbrook, who gave Gobert a quick slap. The question: was Westbrook waved on the court by the officials or was he leaving the bench area to participate in an altercation? The latter would be an ejection and a suspension for Game 5. A pool reporter request to the game officials to ask them about the play was initiated, but the NBA indicated that the officials wouldn't comment on the matter because it would be reviewed by the league's disciplinary committee.

Here is a video of the incident, which was proceeded by Gobert being hit below the belt by Ray Felton.

This was just one of many altercations in Game 4, which was extremely physical. There was even an ejection late in the fourth quarter, when Jae Crowder accidentally elbowed Steven Adams in the face.

While there's the possibility that Westbrook is suspended, it seems unlikely that the league would actually do so given this is firmly in a gray area. Westbrook, for his part, says he heard the horn -- which lets him know he can enter the court -- blow before the incident happened.

Russell Westbrook on the skirmish being reviewed by the NBA, says he heard the horn blow before coming onto the floor: pic.twitter.com/hA9JoYXd45 — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) April 24, 2018

It will certainly be interesting to see what the league decides with this matter, but there is at least some reason for Thunder fans to be concerned.