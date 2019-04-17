NBA Playoffs: Russell Westbrook takes full responsibility for Game 2 loss as Thunder sit in 2-0 series hole vs. Blazers

The No. 6 Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves in a 2-0 series hole after a 114-94 Game 2 loss at the hands of the sixth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers.

While the team lost by 20 points, OKC star guard Russell Westbrook is taking ownership of the team's Game 2 loss and accepting blame for his lackluster play on Tuesday night. Following the defeat, Westbrook admitted that he has to "play better," and wants to lead the Thunder back into this first-round series.

"Starting with myself, I've got to play better," Westbrook said. "And tonight, the loss, I'm going to take full responsibility for tonight. Because the way I played was unacceptable. I'm going to be better, so I'm not worried one bit. My job is to make sure I continue to come out and will and lead our guys and make sure we have a chance to win the game."

In the loss, Westbrook finished with 14 points on just 5-of-20 shooting while dishing out 11 assists and securing nine rebounds. Westbrook also missed five of his six attempts from beyond the arc on the night.

Oklahoma City ended up being outscored in each of the final three quarters after holding a 31-26 advantage after the opening frame. Aside from Westbrook, only Paul George (27 points) and Steven Adams (16 points) finished in double figures for the Thunder, who didn't exactly help the team battle back.

Westbrook was certainly more productive in a Game 1 loss as he scored 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting while grabbing 10 rebounds and recording 10 assists. One of the most glaring issues for the All-Star guard throughout the series has been his 3-point shooting. Westbrook has only knocked down one 3-pointer in 10 attempts against Portland thus far.

"They won their first two home games, obviously wanted to try to steal one when we can, but let's just stay with it," Westbrook added. "We're a great basketball team, a lot of great guys on this team that I trust in to make shots and make plays on both sides of the basketball. And we'll be all right."

The Thunder certainly have an uphill climb in the series heading back to Oklahoma City, but it appears that Westbrook is ready to put these opening two games behind him.