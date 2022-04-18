The 2022 NBA playoffs are underway. Sixteen teams are battling for the Larry O'Brien Trophy after the first round tipped off over the weekend. After a season full of surprises, the title fight appears to be wide open in both conferences, and there are plenty of tasty first-round matchups. The Celtics took a 1-0 lead over the Nets on Sunday thanks to Jayson Tatum's buzzer-beater, while the Bucks started their title defense with an ugly win over the Bulls.

The playoffs continue Monday night with a trio of Game 2s. The 76ers, Jazz and Warriors all have the chance to take 2-0 series leads on Monday night, while the Raptors, Mavericks and Nuggets will try to even things at 1-1.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Monday, April 18

Game 2: 76ers vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Mavericks vs. Jazz, 8:30 p.m. (NBATV)

Game 2: Warriors vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, April 19

Game 2: Heat vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves, 8:30 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 2: Suns vs. Pelicans, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, April 20

Game 2: Celtics vs. Nets, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Raptors vs. 76ers, 8 p.m. (NBATV)

Game 2: Bucks vs. Bulls, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, April 21

Game 3: Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Jazz vs. Mavericks, 9 p.m. (NBA TV)

Game 3: Nuggets vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. (TNT)

Friday, April 22

Game 3: Hawks vs. Heat, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Bulls vs. Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Pelicans vs. Suns, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Saturday, April 23

Game 4: Raptors vs. 76ers, 2 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Jazz vs. Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 3: Nets vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies, 10 p.m. (ESPN)

Sunday, April 24

Game 4: Bulls vs. Bucks, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Nuggets vs. Warriors, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Hawks vs. Heat, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 4: Pelicans vs Suns, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)