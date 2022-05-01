The second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs is here. Eight teams remain in the fight for the Larry O'Brien trophy, and second-round action kicks off Sunday with a pair of Game 1s. The defending-champion Milwaukee Bucks will travel to face the Boston Celtics in Sunday's first game, before the upstart Memphis Grizzlies host the title-tested Golden State Warriors later in the afternoon. The other two second-round series -- Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks -- both get started on Monday night.

There are plenty of intriguing questions in the second round: Can the Bucks take down the NBA's hottest team without Khris Middleton? How much will Joel Embiid be limited by face and thumb injuries? Can Luka Doncic or Ja Morant lead their respective teams to a Western Conference upset? They'll all be answered over the next week-plus.

The full 2022 NBA playoff bracket and this week's schedule can be found below. Every game on NBATV, ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).

This week's playoff schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)

Friday, April 29

Game 6: Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 106

Sunday, May 1

Game 1: Bucks at Celtics, 1 p.m. (ABC)

Game 1: Warriors at Grizzlies, 3:30 p.m. (ABC)

Monday, May 2

Game 1: 76ers at Heat, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 1: Mavericks at Suns, 10 p.m. (TNT)



Tuesday, May 3

Game 2: Bucks at Celtics, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Warriors at Grizzlies, 9:30 p.m. (TNT)

Wednesday, May 4

Game 2: 76ers at Heat, 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Mavericks at Suns, 10 p.m. (TNT)



Thursday, May 5

(No games scheduled)



Friday, May 6

Game 3: Heat at 76ers, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 3: Suns at Mavericks, 10 p.m. (ESPN)