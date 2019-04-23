NBA playoffs scores, highlights: Bucks, Rockets look for series sweeps while Pistons, Jazz try to stave off elimination
There are just two playoff games on Monday night after a busy weekend
After a busy weekend that saw four games each on Saturday and Sunday, the NBA playoffs schedule will settle down a bit with just two games set for Monday night.
Starting things off, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue their dominant run this season by sweeping the Detroit Pistons. They've won the first three games in this series by an average of 24 points, and are double-digit favorites once again in Game 4. At this point, it would be a surprise if the Pistons can steal a game.
Later on, the Houston Rockets also have a chance to complete a four-game sweep in their first-round series with the Utah Jazz. This was expected to be a competitive matchup, but the Rockets have dominated for the most part. Only Game 3 was competitive, and the Rockets still won despite James Harden putting together a historically bad shooting performance.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's playoff action:
NBA playoffs schedule for Monday, April 22
*All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks (-12) at Detroit Pistons, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Houston Rockets (-2.5) at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Giannis gets it done on both ends
Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to his Greek Freak nickname with two incredible plays in the first half against the Pistons. First, he threw down another big dunk over his former teammate Thon Maker, then just a few minutes later he soared for a ridiculous rejection.
Griffin throws down a huge slam in transition
Blake Griffin's persistent knee problems kept him out of the first two games of this series, but he's been back in action since Game 3, and his knee was feeling good enough that he threw down a massive dunk on the fastbreak early in Game 4. Unfortunately, he was hobbling a bit after the dunk and may have tweaked something.
Giannis Antetokounmpo posterizes Maker
Giannis Antetokounmpo used all of his length to finish off this dunk
Bucks vs. Pistons series breakdown
The Bucks went up 3-0 on the Pistons after the series shifted to Detroit on Saturday
Rockets vs. Jazz series breakdown
The Rockets went on the road and continued their domination of the series