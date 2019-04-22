NBA playoffs scores, highlights: Bucks try to sweep Pistons; Rockets look for sweep of Jazz

After a busy weekend that saw four games each on Saturday and Sunday, the NBA playoffs schedule will settle down a bit with just two games set for Monday night.

Starting things off, the Milwaukee Bucks will look to continue their dominant run this season by sweeping the Detroit Pistons. They've won the first three games in this series by an average of 24 points, and are double-digit favorites once again in Game 4. At this point, it would be a surprise if the Pistons can steal a game.

Later on, the Houston Rockets also have a chance to complete a four-game sweep in their first-round series with the Utah Jazz. This was expected to be a competitive matchup, but the Rockets have dominated for the most part. Only Game 3 was competitive, and the Rockets still won despite James Harden putting together a historically bad shooting performance.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's playoff action:

NBA playoffs schedule for Monday, April 22

*All times Eastern



Milwaukee Bucks (-12) at Detroit Pistons, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

TNT | fuboTV (try it free) Houston Rockets (-2.5) at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

Griffin probable for Game 4

Blake Griffin's persistent knee problems kept him out of multiple games down the stretch of the regular season, as well as the first two games of the Pistons' first-round series with the Bucks. But despite reports he may miss out on the entire playoffs, Griffin was back on the court for Game 3 and put up 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists. According to The Athletic's James Edwards, Griffin should be ready for Game 4, as he's been upgraded to probable. That would be good news for the Pistons, who are completely hopeless in this series when Griffin isn't on the floor.