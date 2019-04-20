NBA Playoffs scores, highlights: Celtics go up 3-0 on Pacers; Raptors take 2-1 lead over Magic; Blazers battle OKC

The NBA postseason is almost a week old and there's already been a ton of action on the court.

Friday evening's schedule began with the Toronto Raptors defeating the Orlando Magic to take a 2-1 series lead in a pivotal Game 3 matchup. Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory, but it took a late offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry to preserve the victory after Toronto nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Later on in the night, the Celtics took full control of their series by defeating the Pacers, 104-96, to take a 3-0 series lead. NBA teams are 0-132 all-time when they fall behind 3-0 in a seven-game series.

Finally, the Portland Trail Blazers will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After recording a narrow 104-99 victory in Game 1, Portland put together a stellar effort on both ends of the floor and received spectacular performances from their dynamic backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Lillard and McCollum combined to score 62 points in a convincing 114-94 Game 2 win. On the other hand, the Thunder will be looking for a bounce-back showing from Russell Westbrook, who struggled shooting the ball in Game 2.

NBA playoffs schedule for Friday, April 19

*All times Eastern

Toronto Raptors 98, Orlando Magic 93 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics 104, Indiana Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: ESPN

Celtics take 3-0 series lead behind stifling defensive effort

The Celtics are officially in the driver's seat to advance to the conference semifinals following their victory over the Pacers in Game 3. With another stifling defensive effort in which they held Indiana to just 12 points in the third quarter, the Celtics took a 3-0 series lead. Jaylen Brown led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Jaylen Brown dropped 23 PTS on 8-9 shooting to help lead the @celtics to the Game 3 victory! Boston leads series 3-0. ☘️#Celtics | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/rynvTBRFTi — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 20, 2019

Raptors hold on to beat Magic behind Lowry's crucial rebound



The Raptors held on to beat the Magic to take a 2-1 series lead, but it took a crucial rebound by a 6-foot point guard with just 18 seconds remaining in the game in order to secure the victory.

Pascal Siakam shined in Orlando as the @Raptors got the win and take a 2-1 series lead! 🔥



📊: 30 PTS (13-20 FGM) | 11 REB#WeTheNorth | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/gNqpSOJ3uW — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 20, 2019

Celtics drain eight 3-pointers in opening quarter



The Celtics came out gunning for that 3-0 series lead. Boston opened up Game 3 by draining eight 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, scoring 41 points -- their first 40-point first quarter in a playoff game since 1990.

Ross with a buzzer-beating half-court shot



The Magic aren't going to go down that easy. As Orlando hosted their first playoff game in seven years, Terrence Ross managed to nail a buzzer-beating half-court 3-pointer right before halftime as the Magic trailed, 48-45, after a half.