NBA playoffs scores, highlights: Celtics look to sweep Pacers; Warriors eye 3-1 lead; Thunder try to tie series with Blazers

There are four games of action on the second Sunday of the NBA playoffs.

Things will get underway in Indiana, where the fifth-seeded Pacers will look to avoid becoming the first team to be eliminated from the 2019 NBA playoffs. The No. 4 Celtics enter the afternoon with a 3-0 series lead and all of the momentum, so it will take an all-around focused effort from Indiana if it plans to extend the series.

In the second game of the day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will look to continue their winning ways against the Los Angeles Clippers. The No. 8 Clippers surprised the top-ranked Warriors and won Game 2 of the series, thanks to the largest comeback in NBA playoff history. The Warriors, however, bounced back and took care of business in Game 3 to give them a 2-1 lead entering Sunday afternoon. A win on would set up Stephen Curry and Co. to potentially put away the Clippers in Game 5 at Oracle on Wednesday.

Also, the Magic will try to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole against the second-seeded Toronto Raptors in Orlando. The Raptors scored the first 10 points of Game 3, and though the No. 7 Magic were able to fight back, they were never able to fully overcome that early deficit and ultimately lost their second straight game after taking the first game of the series. Orlando will have to come out with more fire in Game 4 if it wants to avoid a similar outcome.

Finally, the Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers will meet in Oklahoma City for the fourth game of the series between the two teams. The home team won each of the first three games in the series, and it will be interesting to see if that trend continues in Game 4.

NBA playoffs schedule for Sunday, April 21

*All times Eastern