NBA playoffs scores, highlights, news, schedule: Cavs, Wizards, Bucks even series

The NBA playoffs shifted into another gear Sunday and the Cavaliers somehow kicked it up even further. The Cavs-Pacers slugfest stole the show with a wild game that featured a confusing finish. The Bucks held off the Celtics to even up their series at 2-2. The Warriors failed to close out the Spurs in San Antonio and will have to head back home for a Game 5. The Raptors ran out of gas in a horrible Game 4 loss to the Wizards, knotting up the series at two games apiece. It was certainly a wild night in the NBA.

NBA playoff scores for Sunday, April 22

Game 4: Celtics at Bucks

The Bucks did what they need to do at home in Games 3 and 4. After a dominant Game 3, it looked like Game 4 was going to be more of the same for Milwaukee. However, the Celtics fought back from a 20-point deficit to take the lead late in the fourth, and that's when Giannis Antetokounmpo happened:

The Greek Freak came up when the Bucks needed him most at every occasion. Whether it was dunking on Al Horford, or tipping in the eventual game-winner, Antetokounmpo carried Milwaukee in the end.

Antetokounmpo wasn't the only one who stepped up. Giannis and Jabari Parker were both phenomenal in Game 4 and the two teamed up for a pretty cool highlight dunk:

Antetokounmpo also had a chance to show off his incredible length and athleticism early in the game. Watch him lean into this dunk -- a slam that most players physically can't convert:

The Bucks now head back to Boston tied 2-2 and with a lot of momentum on their side.

Game 4: Warriors at Spurs

The Spurs will hold one for at least one more game. They came out on a mission and blitzed the Warriors from 3-point range in Game 4. They hit them early and often to establish a lead against the defending champs that was never erased.

We hit 7️⃣ 3-pointers in the 1st half, get ready for half No. ✌️#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/CSs7ZgQe3U — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) April 22, 2018

LaMarcus Aldridge came through for San Antonio in a big way. Not only did he score 22 points and pull down 10 rebounds, but he spaced the floor with three triples. One of them was this insane buzzer-beater off the glass with Draymond Green all over him.

Of course, the real star of the show was Manu Ginobili. The 40-year-old is known for his big moments and he had one more in what could be the final home game of his storied career. Ginobili helped hold off the Warriors' comeback attempt by scoring 10 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Game 4: Raptors at Wizards

Fred VanVleet (shoulder) did not play in Game 4. He briefly played in Game 2 of this series, but the injury quickly forced him back to the bench.



Status update: Fred Van Vleet (right shoulder) will not play tonight at Washington. — RaptorsMR (@RaptorsMR) April 20, 2018

Marcin Gortat was super pumped after throwing down a hard dunk in traffic that brought the crowd to its feet.

In the middle of a heated game, Bradley Beal fouled out with five minutes left in the game on a controversial call.

Well this really sucks. Beal was trying so hard not to foul there. #TwitterNBAShow https://t.co/MuQrLMes4Y pic.twitter.com/7Sw5dzCnzG — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) April 23, 2018

But the Wizards responded with a huge run to close the game and tie the series at 2-2.

Game 4: Cavaliers at Pacers

The Cavs once again showed up to Indiana in matching suits. This time they're all in black after wearing gray in Game 3. The results for their last suit game didn't pan out very well. This time however things swung in their favor.

More matching suits for the Cavs for Game 4 pic.twitter.com/37oNrGFzbw — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 22, 2018

The Cavaliers jumped off to a tremendous run early on. LeBron James had 23 of his 32 points in the first half alone. He was clearly the deciding factor. Unlike previous games, he did get some decent help from his role players, including this ridiculous shot from J.R. Smith at the first-quarter buzzer:

The Pacers fought back as they slowly solved Cleveland's aggressive trap defense. Cleveland overpursued and it left wide open lanes for players like Thaddeus Young to get to the rim.

Thaddeus Young glides in for the throw down!@Pacers close the 3rd with 6 straight points.#Pacers 78 | #WhateverItTakes 80



WATCH the 4th on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/ZfNifUsGlb — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2018

The fourth quarter was a back-and-forth affair, but Kyle Korver came up with some huge shots to give the Cavs a necessary lead. He couldn't miss from deep.

Lance Stephenson almost managed to give the Pacers a chance to tie it up, but his jump ball attempt got called a foul. Jeff Green sank free throws to put this game out of reach.

The @cavs go into Indiana and win a pivotal Game 4 behind 32 PTS, 13 REB, 7 AST from LeBron James!



CLE takes it over @Pacers 104-100 to tie the series at 2 games apiece!



Korver: 18 PTS, 4 3PM

JR Smith: 12 PTS#WhateverItTakes #NBAPlayoffs



Victor Oladipo: 17 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST pic.twitter.com/e1cagOg0K5 — NBA (@NBA) April 23, 2018

Every point -- even Smith's buzzer-beater in the first quarter -- mattered in this one, as the Cavs held on to a 104-100 win. The series is tied at two games apiece and it shifts back to Cleveland for Game 5.