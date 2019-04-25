NBA playoffs scores, highlights: Nuggets look to close out Spurs in Game 6, advance into West semis vs. Trail Blazers
The visiting Nuggets will look to send the Spurs packing on their own home court
There is only one game on the NBA schedule for Thursday night, but it's a major one.
The No. 2 Denver Nuggets will visit the seventh-seeded San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center in Game 6 with the opportunity to send the Spurs packing.
After struggling early on in the first-round series -- falling behind 1-0 and then 2-1 after losing Games 1 and 3 -- the Nuggets have now won the past two games in the series to take control. The Nuggets won Game 5 in blowout fashion, 108-90, paced by seven different players scoring in double figures.
One more win and the Nuggets advance to face the Portland Trail Blazers in the second round of the playoffs. The Spurs will do all they can to prevent that from happening in front of their fans.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's action.
NBA playoffs schedule for Thursday, April 25
*All times Eastern
- Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs (-3), 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Beasley confident Nuggets will oust Spurs in Game 6
The Nuggets have won the past two games in convincing fashion. According to Malik Beasley, he's confident the Nuggets will get it done in Game 6 as they'll use their youth to their advantage as the series continues to wear on against the Spurs.
