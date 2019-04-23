NBA Playoffs scores, highlights: Raptors, 76ers, Trail Blazers look to advance; Nuggets, Spurs face off in pivotal Game 5

The NBA postseason rolls on with a four-game slate on Tuesday evening. It's extremely possible that three series could come to a close when all is said and done.

The Toronto Raptors will begin the night hoping to end the Orlando Magic's postseason. The Raptors have won the past three games after losing Game 1, including a dominant 107-85 win in Game 4. Kawhi Leonard continued to lead the way with 34 points on 12-of-20 shooting and secured six rebounds in the victory.

The Philadelphia 76ers will look to finish off the Brooklyn Nets after a comeback, 112-108 win in Game 4. Veteran forward Mike Scott knocked down the eventual game-winning 3-pointer in the final minute and Joel Embiid scored 31 points on 12-of-22 shooting.

The San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets have gone back-and-forth throughout their series. However, the Nuggets recorded a 117-103 win in which Nikola Jokic led the charge with 29 points. Obtaining a win could give either team the upper hand in a series that has been extremely tight.

The night finishes up with the Oklahoma City Thunder trying to stave off elimination in Game 5 of their series against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Thunder are looking to avoid being eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs for the third consecutive season.

NBA playoffs schedule for Tuesday, April 23

*All times Eastern

Jokic joins Shaq in postseason history

Nikola Jokic has had a brilliant start to his NBA playoff career with 82 points and 47 rebounds in his first four games. The only other player to post such numbers was Shaquille O'Neal in his first playoff run with the Orlando Magic.