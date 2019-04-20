NBA Playoffs scores, highlights: Raptors take 2-1 series lead over Magic; Celtics, Trail Blazers look to go up 3-0
The NBA playoff schedule features a three-game slate on Friday
The NBA postseason is almost a week old and there's already been a ton of action on the court.
Friday evening's schedule began with the Toronto Raptors defeating the Orlando Magic to take a 2-1 series lead in a pivotal Game 3 matchup. Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory, but it took a late offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry to preserve the victory after Toronto nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter.
The opening two games between the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers have been decided in the second half. In fact, the Celtics needed a 16-0 fourth quarter run to come back and record a 99-91 victory over the Pacers in Game 2. Star guard Kyrie Irving was the driving force with 37 points and knocked down six of his 10 attempts from beyond the arc. The Pacers have faded in the third and fourth quarters respectively in the first two games, which has certainly been their downfall.
Finally, the Portland Trail Blazers will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After recording a narrow 104-99 victory in Game 1, Portland put together a stellar effort on both ends of the floor and received spectacular performances from their dynamic backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Lillard and McCollum combined to score 62 points in a convincing 114-94 Game 2 win. On the other hand, the Thunder will be looking for a bounce-back showing from Russell Westbrook, who struggled shooting the ball in Game 2.
NBA playoffs schedule for Friday, April 19
*All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors 98, Orlando Magic 93 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: ABC
- Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: ESPN
Raptors hold on to beat Magic behind Lowry's crucial rebound
The Raptors held on to beat the Magic to take a 2-1 series lead, but it took a crucial rebound by a 6-foot point guard with just 18 seconds remaining in the game in order to secure the victory.
Celtics drain eight 3-pointers in opening quarter
The Celtics came out gunning for that 3-0 series lead. Boston opened up Game 3 by draining eight 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, scoring 41 points -- their first 40-point first quarter in a playoff game since 1990.
Ross with a buzzer-beating half-court shot
The Magic aren't going to go down that easy. As Orlando hosted their first playoff game in seven years, Terrence Ross managed to nail a buzzer-beating half-court 3-pointer right before halftime as the Magic trailed, 48-45, after a half.
