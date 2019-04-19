NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results: 76ers take 2-1 series lead; Spurs, Nuggets do battle; Warriors visit Clippers
All three series that take place on Thursday night are currently tied at 1-all
The NBA playoffs continue to roll along on Thursday night with three first-round series matchups.
The first of the three Game 3s tipped off in Brooklyn as the sixth-seeded Nets hosted the Philadelphia 76ers after each team won once in Philly. The Sixers benefited from a well-rounded performance from three starters: Ben Simmons (31 points), Tobias Harris (29 points) and JJ Redick (26 points). The win was even more impressive for the Sixers considering they were without the services of All-Star center Joel Embiid, who was a late scratch due to the lingering knee issue that he has been dealing with throughout the series.
The middle game features the West's second-seeded Denver Nuggets attempting to take a 2-1 lead over the seventh-seeded San Antonio Spurs as the series shifts to San Antonio. The Spurs appeared to be on the verge of taking a 2-0 lead before blowing a 19-point lead in Game 2. They'll look to bounce back at home.
To cap things off, the Los Angeles Clippers will attempt to take a 2-1 series lead over the defending NBA champions when they host the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center. The Clippers set a playoff record by notching a 31-point comeback in their win over the Warriors. Making matters even more difficult for Golden State is that DeMarcus Cousins will miss the rest of the postseason due to a torn quad suffered at the beginning of Game 2.
Here's everything you need to know about tonight's playoff action.
NBA playoffs schedule for Thursday, April 18
*All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers 131, Brooklyn Nets 115 (Box score)
- Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Derrick White was on fire in the first half
The Spurs don't have Tony Parker or Manu Ginobili anymore, but they do have Derrick White, who is quickly making a name for himself this postseason. White was absolutely on fire during the first half of Game 3 between the Spurs and Nuggets, as he finished the half with 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting.
Nets' LeVert came out to play
Caris LeVert came to play in Game 3 at Brooklyn as he paced the Nets with 19 first-half points off of the bench, including a streak of 14 straight points to open the second quarter. He was the game's leading scorer in the first 24 minutes of action.
Embiid ruled out against Nets
Sixers star big man Joel Embiid has been dealing with a knee injury throughout the team's opening round series against the Nets. After being listed as questionable in the first two games, Embiid was ruled out prior to tip-off of Game 3. Greg Monroe will draw the start in his place.
Aldridge won't face disciplinary action for groin shot
Don't worry, Spurs fans -- LaMarcus Aldridge will not be disciplined for his groin shot on Gary Harris in Game 2. Aldridge appeared to intentionally punch the Nuggets guard in the lower area during Game 2, but Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports that the NBA won't fine or suspend the veteran big man.
