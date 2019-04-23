NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results: Bucks sweep Pistons, advance to face Celtics; Jazz force Game 5 vs. Rockets

The NBA had a two-game playoff schedule on Monday night, with one team being swept out of the playoffs and the other staving off elimination.

Starting things off, the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks completed their first-round sweep of the Detroit Pistons with a 127-104 win in Game behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's career playoff-high 41 points. The Bucks claimed their first playoff series win since 2001, while the Pistons lose their NBA-record 14th consecutive playoff game.

Milwaukee will now advance to the second round of the playoffs where it will match up against the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics. Boston defeated Milwaukee in seven games in the first round of last year's playoffs.

The Houston Rockets also had a chance to complete a four-game sweep in their first-round series with the Utah Jazz, but the Jazz avoided being swept after Donovan Mitchell led the way with 31 points. The series will extend to a Game 5 on Wednesday.

NBA playoffs results for Monday, April 22

Milwaukee Bucks 127, Detroit Pistons 104



Utah Jazz 107, Houston Rockets 91



Mitchell scores 19 points in 4th, leads Jazz to Game 4 win



The Jazz will not be swept. In perhaps their final home game of the season, Donovan Mitchell scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter to lead Utah to a 107-91 victory in Game 4.

Donovan Mitchell dropped 19 of his 31 PTS in the fourth quarter to force a Game 5.

Harden makes Crowder fall, then nails 3-pointer



The Rockets are looking to sweep the Jazz, and James Harden is trying his best to make that happen. Prior to halftime, Harden made Jae Crowder fall down before calmly converting on this 3-point attempt.

Crowder carries Jazz to first-quarter lead



The Jazz, facing elimination, received a major spark early on from Jae Crowder. The veteran forward led the way with 14 points in the opening period as the Jazz entered the second quarter with a 32-24 lead.

Jae Crowder drops 14 PTS (5-5 FGM) to pace the Jazz in the 1st quarter.

Giannis dominates as Bucks sweep Pistons

Another NBA bites the dust in the postseason. The Bucks put the Pistons out of their misery and officially eliminated Detroit following their 127-104 victory in Game 4. Giannis posted a playoff career-high 41 points and nine rebounds in the win as the Bucks will face the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.

Fear the Freak.



Giannis puts up an NBA Playoffs career-high 41 PTS to go along with 9 REB as the Bucks complete the sweep!

Griffin receives standing ovation from Pistons crowd



The Pistons won't beat the Bucks in Game 4, but the Detroit crowd isn't going to forget about Blake Griffin's performance. Griffin turned in his second straight superb performance while playing with a banged-up left knee, scoring 22 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing six assists. As Griffin exited the game midway through the fourth quarter, the home crowd made sure to show the former All-Star forward some respect on his way out.

Blake exits the game to a standing ovation from the Detroit crowd.

Bucks go on 20-3 run in third quarter



The Pistons took a lead over the Bucks heading into halftime, but Milwaukee made sure to remind Detroit why it's the top seed in the Eastern Conference -- and NBA for that matter. The Bucks took control in the third quarter of their Game 4 matchup against the Pistons, going on a 20-3 run during the third quarter to take a 10-point lead heading into the final frame.

Giannis is up to 33 PTS & 7 REB & the Bucks have a 10-pt lead with a quarter left of action.

Giannis gets it done on both ends

Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to his Greek Freak nickname with two incredible plays in the first half against the Pistons. First, he threw down another big dunk over his former teammate Thon Maker, then just a few minutes later he soared for a ridiculous rejection.

Griffin throws down a huge slam in transition

Blake Griffin's persistent knee problems kept him out of the first two games of this series, but he's been back in action since Game 3, and his knee was feeling good enough that he threw down a massive dunk on the fastbreak early in Game 4. Unfortunately, he was hobbling a bit after the dunk and may have tweaked something.