NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results: Bucks sweep Pistons, advance to face Celtics; Rockets look to put away Jazz
There are just two playoff games on Monday night after a busy weekend
A two-game playoff schedule highlighted the NBA action on Monday night.
Starting things off, the Milwaukee Bucks completed their first-round sweep of the Detroit Pistons with a 127-104 win in Game behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's playoff career-high 41-point effort. The Bucks win their first playoff series since 2001, while the Pistons lose their NBA-record 14th consecutive playoff game.
Milwaukee will now advance to the second round of the playoffs where it will match up against the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics. Boston defeated Milwaukee in seven games in the first round of last year's playoffs.
The Houston Rockets also has a chance to complete a four-game sweep in their first-round series with the Utah Jazz. This was expected to be a competitive matchup, but the Rockets have dominated for the most part. Only Game 3 was competitive, and the Rockets still won despite James Harden putting together a historically bad shooting performance.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's playoff action:
NBA playoffs schedule for Monday, April 22
*All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks 127, Detroit Pistons 104 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets (-2.5) at Utah Jazz, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Giannis dominates as Bucks sweep Pistons
Another NBA bites the dust in the postseason. The Bucks put the Pistons out of their misery and officially eliminated Detroit following their 127-104 victory in Game 4. Giannis posted a playoff career-high 41 points and nine rebounds in the win as the Bucks will face the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.
Griffin receives standing ovation from Pistons crowd
The Pistons won't beat the Bucks in Game 4, but the Detroit crowd isn't going to forget about Blake Griffin's performance. Griffin turned in his second straight superb performance while playing with a banged-up left knee, scoring 22 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing six assists. As Griffin exited the game midway through the fourth quarter, the home crowd made sure to show the former All-Star forward some respect on his way out.
Bucks go on 20-3 run in third quarter
The Pistons took a lead over the Bucks heading into halftime, but Milwaukee made sure to remind Detroit why it's the top seed in the Eastern Conference -- and NBA for that matter. The Bucks took control in the third quarter of their Game 4 matchup against the Pistons, going on a 20-3 run during the third quarter to take a 10-point lead heading into the final frame.
Giannis gets it done on both ends
Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to his Greek Freak nickname with two incredible plays in the first half against the Pistons. First, he threw down another big dunk over his former teammate Thon Maker, then just a few minutes later he soared for a ridiculous rejection.
Griffin throws down a huge slam in transition
Blake Griffin's persistent knee problems kept him out of the first two games of this series, but he's been back in action since Game 3, and his knee was feeling good enough that he threw down a massive dunk on the fastbreak early in Game 4. Unfortunately, he was hobbling a bit after the dunk and may have tweaked something.
