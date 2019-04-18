NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results: Celtics, Bucks take 2-0 series leads; Rockets host Jazz in Game 2

The NBA playoffs returned on Wednesday with three very intriguing matchups on the schedule.

The action began with the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics rallying past the No. 5 Indiana Pacers in Game 2. The Celtics came back from a 12-point deficit after stifling the Pacers with their defense for the second straight game to beat Indiana, 99-91. They outscored the Pacers 31-12 in the fourth quarter in a performance eerily reminiscent of their Game 1 performance when they held Indiana to just eight points in the third quarter.

Also in the East, the top-ranked Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance against the eighth-seeded Detroit Pistons with a 120-99 thumping. Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo led all scorers with 26 points and 12 rebounds -- his second straight double-double performance. The Bucks now have a 2-0 lead in the series.

Finally, the No. 4 Houston Rockets, coming off a strong 122-90 win over the fifth-seeded Utah Jazz, will try and make it a 2-0 lead before the series heads to Utah.

Harden completely owns Thabo on 3-pointer



If you take for granted just how good James Harden is, I think this highlight will change your outlook. Not only did Harden convert this 3-pointer while falling down, he did so while being fouled after bodying up Thabo Sefolosha.

Harden 3 and the foul! 😳 pic.twitter.com/8eOHg1kwXx — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) April 18, 2019

Bucks take 2-0 series lead behind Giannis' double-double



The Bucks may have trailed by one at halftime, but they let the Pistons know the better team is with a dominant second half. Milwaukee took a 2-0 series lead after outscoring Detroit 62-40 in the latter half behind Giannis Antetokounmpo's 26 points, 12-rebound performance.

Giannis (26 PTS, 12 REB) and Eric Bledsoe (27 PTS, 6 AST) paced the @Bucks to a big Game 2 win! #FearTheDeer | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4bc2lphdMn — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 18, 2019

Harden scores 17 points in first quarter versus Jazz



The Rockets piled it on the Jazz early on, with James Harden scoring 17 points in the first quarter to give the Rockets a 20-point advantage heading into the second quarter.

Giannis nails 3-pointer vs. Pistons



Yes, Giannis Antetokounmpo can hit 3-pointers. After the top-ranked Bucks trailed at halftime against the Pistons -- yes, you read that right -- the "Greek Freak" made sure to show off his range with this 3-pointer that put the Bucks up early in the second half.

Irving scores 37 points to fuel Celtics' comeback win



Celtics fans can thank Kyrie Irving and a huge defensive effort for their 2-0 series lead. It took a 12-point comeback and a 10-0 run to end the game, but Irving's 37 points lifted the Celtics to a victory in Game 2.

Kyrie hit tough bucket after tough bucket to fuel the @celtics' huge comeback win in Boston! ☘️



📊: 37 PTS | 6 3PM | 6 REB | 7 AST#Celtics | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/sITaoCkdc5 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 18, 2019

Stevens gets technical for using expletive during Game 2



It's rare that you see Brad Stevens get this emotional, but the Celtics coach finally snapped. As Boston was whistled for a foul during the second half of Game 2 against the Pacers, Stevens used an unfriendly expletive that resulted in a quick technical.

Brad Stevens vs. the live mic 😂 pic.twitter.com/3bCCapt43I — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 18, 2019

Kyrie stops and pops

Kyrie Irving's two best skills are his dribbling and shot-making, and showed them both off on the fastbreak against the Pacers. Putting on the brakes, Irving went behind his back, then drained the jumper.

Evans beats the shot clock from deep

Tyreke Evans isn't known as a sharpshooter, but he knocked down a big triple with the shot clock winding down late in the first quarter.

Griffin out for Game 2

The Pistons didn't exactly have the best performance in Game 1 against the Bucks, and a big reason for that was the absence of Blake Griffin. Recent reports suggested that Griffin may be out for the entire series, which would certainly be a problem for Detroit. While his status moving forward remains to be seen, he is indeed out for Game 2, despite participating lightly in shootaround.

Horford listed as questionable

The Celtics are prepared to be without guard Marcus Smart for the opening round and potentially longer. However, forward Al Horford is currently being listed as questionable on the team's injury report with an illness. Horford was previously dealing with a knee injury, so it's likely that the veteran forward will end up playing in Game 2.



