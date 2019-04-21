NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results: Celtics sweep Pacers; Warriors eye 3-1 lead; Thunder try to tie series with Blazers

There are four games of action on the second Sunday of the NBA playoffs.

To start the day off, the Boston Celtics became the first team to advance into the second round when they took care of the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 to complete their sweep. Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier stepped up off the bench, combining for 49 points to offset the struggles of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

In the second game of the day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors will look to continue their winning ways against the Los Angeles Clippers. The No. 8 Clippers surprised the top-ranked Warriors and won Game 2 of the series, thanks to the largest comeback in NBA playoff history. The Warriors, however, bounced back and took care of business in Game 3 to give them a 2-1 lead entering Sunday afternoon. A win on would set up Stephen Curry and Co. to potentially put away the Clippers in Game 5 at Oracle on Wednesday.

Also, the Magic will try to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole against the second-seeded Toronto Raptors in Orlando. The Raptors scored the first 10 points of Game 3, and though the No. 7 Magic were able to fight back, they were never able to fully overcome that early deficit and ultimately lost their second straight game after taking the first game of the series. Orlando will have to come out with more fire in Game 4 if it wants to avoid a similar outcome.

Finally, the Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers will meet in Oklahoma City for the fourth game of the series between the two teams. The home team won each of the first three games in the series, and it will be interesting to see if that trend continues in Game 4.

NBA playoffs schedule for Sunday, April 21

*All times Eastern

So what are the optimal NBA DFS tournament lineups for tonight? And which player is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see DFS millionaire Mike McClure's complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, and cash big on NBA DFS.

Hayward steps up for the Celtics

The Celtics' stars struggled in Game 4, but they still got the victory thanks to some strong play off the bench. That included Gordon Hayward, who looked a lot like his old self in putting up 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He also hit a number of big shots in the fourth quarter to help the Celtics pull away.

Kyrie crosses and scores

Kyrie Irving didn't have the best first half on Sunday, but he was determined to play better in the second. He started with a nasty crossover and jumper on Thaddeus Young.

Turner rises for the rejection, then the slam

Myles Turner was the league's leading shot blocker this season, and he showed off that ability in the first quarter with a huge block on Jaylen Brown. Later on, he threw down a ridiculous poster dunk over Gordon Hayward.