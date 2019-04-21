NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results: Celtics sweep Pacers; Warriors take 3-1 lead; Thunder look to tie series with Blazers

There are four games of action on the second Sunday of the NBA playoffs, and so far we've seen two higher seeds win and one team get eliminated.

To start the day off, the Boston Celtics became the first team to advance into the second round when they took care of the Indiana Pacers in Game 4 to complete their sweep. Gordon Hayward, Marcus Morris and Terry Rozier stepped up off the bench, combining for 49 points to offset the struggles of Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

In the second game of the day, the defending champion Golden State Warriors held off another feisty effort from the Los Angeles Clippers for their second straight win in the series. Led by 33 points from Kevin Durant and 32 points from Klay Thompson, the Warriors are now up 3-1, and will have a chance to close things out at home in Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Also, the Magic will try to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole against the second-seeded Toronto Raptors in Orlando. The Raptors scored the first 10 points of Game 3, and though the No. 7 Magic were able to fight back, they were never able to fully overcome that early deficit and ultimately lost their second straight game after taking the first game of the series. Orlando will have to come out with more fire in Game 4 if it wants to avoid a similar outcome.

Finally, the Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers will meet in Oklahoma City for the fourth game of the series between the two teams. The home team won each of the first three games in the series, and it will be interesting to see if that trend continues in Game 4.

NBA playoffs schedule for Sunday, April 21

*All times Eastern

Iguodala cuts inside for the jam

Andre Iguodala turned back the clock a bit early in the fourth quarter when he cut inside and threw down a powerful slam off the feed from Andrew Bogut.

Robinson gets the steal, and slam for the Clippers

Rookie Jerome Robinson gave the Clippers some solid two-way play in the first half against the Warriors, as he came up with the steal on one end of the floor and finished with a dunk on the other end early in the second quarter of action. It also came capped off an 11-0 run for Los Angeles in the second quarter.

J E R O M E [ R O B ] I N S O N @Rome_Coldbucks1 with the smooth theft and finish. 👏 pic.twitter.com/giMQ3m5V1s — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) April 21, 2019

Klay owns hot hand early for Golden State

The Golden State Warriors are looking to put the Los Angeles Clippers in a deep 3-1 hole in their best-of-seven first-round series with a win Sunday afternoon. They got a big boost from All-Star shooting guard Klay Thompson early on. Thompson came out on fire in Game 4 against the Clippers and started the game a scoring 7-for-7 from the floor for 17 points.

Hayward steps up for the Celtics

The Celtics' stars struggled in Game 4, but they still got the victory thanks to some strong play off the bench. That included Gordon Hayward, who looked a lot like his old self in putting up 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting. He also hit a number of big shots in the fourth quarter to help the Celtics pull away.

Kyrie crosses and scores

Kyrie Irving didn't have the best first half on Sunday, but he was determined to play better in the second. He started with a nasty crossover and jumper on Thaddeus Young.

Turner rises for the rejection, then the slam

Myles Turner was the league's leading shot blocker this season, and he showed off that ability in the first quarter with a huge block on Jaylen Brown. Later on, he threw down a ridiculous poster dunk over Gordon Hayward.