NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results: Nuggets and Raptors look to bounce back after Game 1 upsets

It will be difficult to match the excitement of the Los Angeles Clippers' 31-point comeback over the Golden State Warriors on Monday, but with three games on the schedule for Tuesday night, there will be no shortage of action.

Starting things off, the Toronto Raptors will look to bounce back from a surprising Game 1 loss to the Orlando Magic. D.J. Augustin drilled a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to get his team the upset victory. In particular, Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry will need to play better after scoring zero points in Game 1.

Likewise, the No. 2 seed in the West, the Denver Nuggets, will also hope to even their series after dropping Game 1 at home to the San Antonio Spurs. Though they had a terrible shooting performance from 3-point land -- 6-of-28 -- the Nuggets still had a chance to win Game 1 in the final minute, which should give them some confidence.

Finally, to close the night, the Portland Trail Blazers will look to maintain homecourt advantage when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2. The Trail Blazers got a huge effort from Enes Kanter in Game 1, while Damian Lillard hit some clutch shots down the stretch to hold off a Thunder team that never gave up.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA Playoffs:

NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 16

*All times Eastern

George says shoulder is "pain free," will play in Game 2

Paul George has been dealing with a shoulder problem for a few weeks now, and it was so painful that the Thunder weren't even sure he was going to play in Game 1. He ended up suiting up, and playing a ridiculous 43 minutes, but shot just 8-of-24 from the field, including 4-of-15 from 3. He claimed after the game that his shoulder is "pain free" but that seems unlikely. Credit to George for not making excuses, but if he's not 100 percent -- which he doesn't appear to be -- it's going to be tough for OKC in this series.