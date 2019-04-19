NBA playoffs scores, highlights, results: Warriors get revenge, rout Clippers in Game 3; Spurs, 76ers take 2-1 leads
There were three big games on the schedule for Thursday night
The NBA playoffs continued to roll along on Thursday night with three first-round series matchups.
The first of the three Game 3s finished up in Brooklyn as the No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers came into the Barclays and left with a convincing 131-115 win over the sixth-seeded Nets and a 2-1 series lead. The Sixers benefited from strong performances from three starters: Ben Simmons (31 points), Tobias Harris (29 points) and JJ Redick (26 points). The win was even more impressive for the Sixers considering they were without the services of All-Star center Joel Embiid, who was a late scratch due to the lingering knee issue that he has been dealing with throughout the series.
The middle game featured the West's second-seeded Denver Nuggets falling behind 2-1 in the series to the No. 7 San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs' usual suspects did well, but it was point guard Derrick White who stole the show with a career-high 36 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals in the win.
To cap things off, the Los Angeles Clippers looked to ride the momentum they established in Game 2 when they set a playoff record by notching a 31-point comeback in their win over the Warriors. The Warriors proved too much though, as the defending champs dominated the majority of the game and walked away with the win and a 2-1 series lead.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday night's playoff action, along with Friday's schedule.
NBA playoffs scores for Thursday, April 18
- Philadelphia 76ers 131, Brooklyn Nets 115 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 118, Denver Nuggets 108 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 132, Los Angeles Clippers 105 (Box score)
NBA playoffs schedule for Friday, April 19
*All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: ESPN
- Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: ABC
- Portland Trail Blazers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: ESPN
Durant ties own playoff record in first half of Game 3
Kevin Durant was relatively quiet in Games 1 and 2 of the series against the Clippers, but that ended in Game 3. Durant exploded for 27 points in the first half of Game 3, which tied his highest-scoring first half in a playoff game during his career. He finished with 38 point in 29 minutes.
Simmons responds with 31 points
Sixers guard Ben Simmons was the recipient of some serious trash talk before Game 3 against the Nets, and he certainly put an end to that with his performance. Simmons racked up a career-high 31 points, nine assists and four rebounds to put his team up 2-1 in the series.
Derrick White catches fire
The Spurs don't have Tony Parker or Manu Ginobili anymore, but they do have Derrick White, who is quickly making a name for himself this postseason. White was absolutely on fire during Game 3 between the Spurs and Nuggets, as he finished with a career-high 36 points, including 26 in the first half, in a big win over the Nuggets.
Nets' LeVert came out to play
Caris LeVert came to play in Game 3 at Brooklyn as he paced the Nets with 19 first-half points off of the bench, including a streak of 14 straight points to open the second quarter. He was the game's leading scorer in the first 24 minutes of action, and finished with 26 points on the night.
Embiid ruled out against Nets
Sixers star big man Joel Embiid has been dealing with a knee injury throughout the team's opening round series against the Nets. After being listed as questionable in the first two games, Embiid was ruled out prior to tip-off of Game 3. Greg Monroe will draw the start in his place.
Aldridge won't face disciplinary action for groin shot
Don't worry, Spurs fans -- LaMarcus Aldridge will not be disciplined for his groin shot on Gary Harris in Game 2. Aldridge appeared to intentionally punch the Nuggets guard in the lower area during Game 2, but Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports that the NBA won't fine or suspend the veteran big man.
