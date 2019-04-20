NBA Playoffs scores, highlights, results: Westbrook leads OKC past Blazers; Celtics go up 3-0; Raptors beat Magic

The NBA postseason continued on Friday night and it did not disappoint.

Friday evening's schedule began with the Toronto Raptors defeating the Orlando Magic to take a 2-1 series lead in a pivotal Game 3 matchup. Pascal Siakam scored 30 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the victory, but it took a late offensive rebound by Kyle Lowry to preserve the victory after Toronto nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter.

Later on in the night, the Celtics took full control of their series by defeating the Pacers, 104-96, to take a 3-0 series lead. NBA teams are 0-132 all-time when they fall behind 3-0 in a seven-game series.

Finally, the Oklahoma City Thunder won their first game versus the Portland Trail Blazers as they defeated Portland,120-108, at Chesapeake Energy Arena to narrow the Blazers' series lead to 2-1. Competition was definitely at its peak during this game as Russell Westbrook (33 points, 11 assists and five rebounds) and Damian Lillard (32 points, six assists, four rebounds) dueled, with Lillard scoring 25 points in the third quarter alone.

NBA playoffs scores for Friday, April 19

Toronto Raptors 98, Orlando Magic 93 (Box Score)

Boston Celtics 104, Indiana Pacers 96 (Box Score)

Oklahoma City Thunder 120, Portland Trail Blazers 108 (Box Score)

NBA playoffs schedule for Saturday, April 20

Westbrook outduels Lillard in Thunder's to first win of series



The Thunder finally won their first game of the series as Russell Westbrook (33 points) outdueled Damian Lillard (31 points) to lead Oklahoma City to a 120-108 victory. It also helped that Oklahoma City went 15-of-29 from 3-point range (52 percent) while Portland went 12-of-31 from 3-point range (38.7 percent).

Russ got his revenge on Dame and the Trail Blazers tonight ⚡️



Lillard scores 25 points in third quarter



Damian Lillard put the Blazers on his back during the third quarter of Game 3 against the Thunder. The All-Star point guard scored 25 points in the third quarter -- his career-high for any playoff quarter -- as the Blazers attempted to mount a comeback heading into the final frame.

Celtics take 3-0 series lead behind stifling defensive effort

The Celtics are officially in the driver's seat to advance to the conference semifinals following their victory over the Pacers in Game 3. With another stifling defensive effort in which they held Indiana to just 12 points in the third quarter, the Celtics took a 3-0 series lead. Jaylen Brown led the way with 23 points and seven rebounds.

Raptors hold on to beat Magic behind Lowry's crucial rebound



The Raptors held on to beat the Magic to take a 2-1 series lead, but it took a crucial rebound by a 6-foot point guard with just 18 seconds remaining in the game in order to secure the victory.

Pascal Siakam shined in Orlando as the @Raptors got the win and take a 2-1 series lead! 🔥



Celtics drain eight 3-pointers in opening quarter



The Celtics came out gunning for that 3-0 series lead. Boston opened up Game 3 by draining eight 3-pointers in the first quarter alone, scoring 41 points -- their first 40-point first quarter in a playoff game since 1990.

Ross with a buzzer-beating half-court shot



The Magic aren't going to go down that easy. As Orlando hosted their first playoff game in seven years, Terrence Ross managed to nail a buzzer-beating half-court 3-pointer right before halftime as the Magic trailed, 48-45, after a half.