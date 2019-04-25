NBA playoffs scores, highlights: Rockets eliminate the Jazz; Warriors try to close out Clippers in Game 5
Golden State and Houston will advance to face each other in the West semis if both come away with Game 5 wins
The NBA could see two more series decided on Wednesday evening. The action began with the Houston Rockets defending their home floor in Game 5 to eliminate the Utah Jazz and advance on to what many expect will be a showdown with the defending champions in the Western Conference semifinals thanks to a big performance from James Harden who finished with a team-high 26 points.
In the second game, the top-ranked Warriors can eliminate the eighth-seeded Clippers in Game 5 at Oracle Arena, but Los Angeles has shown it doesn't go down without a fight. Still, down 3-1 against the defending champs and on the road is a tough task for anyone.
If both the Warriors and Rockets handle their business, the two will face off in the second round of the postseason in what will surely be an exciting series.
Below is everything you need to know about Wednesday's first-round action:
NBA playoffs schedule for Wednesday, April 24
*All times Eastern
- Rockets 100, Jazz 93 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State Warriors (-14.5), 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT | Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Harden comes up with clutch steal
James Harden is not known for his defense, but he made the big play on that end of the floor in the closing seconds of Wednesday night's Game 5 to help his team finish off the Utah Jazz and advance to the second round.
Gordon goes glass from 3
The Jazz are doing everything they can to get the ball out of James Harden's hands, and sometimes that means giving up open shots to other players. Eric Gordon got one of those open looks, and launched an immediate 3 that banked in from the top of the key.
Harden goes up top to Capela
James Harden led the league in scoring this season, but he's also a tremendous playmaker. One of his favorite plays is driving inside and tossing up a lob to Clint Capela, as he did in Game 5.
-
