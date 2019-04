NBA playoffs scores, highlights: Sixers' Joel Embiid out for Game 3 vs. Nets; Warriors look to avenge loss to Clippers

The NBA playoffs continue to roll along on Thursday night with three first-round series matchups -- all tied at 1-all.

The first of the three Game 3s tips off in Brooklyn where the sixth-seeded Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers after each team won once in Philly. The Nets look to bounce back after a humiliating 145-123 loss in Game 2 that saw them give up an NBA-record 51 points in the third quarter.

The middle game features the West's second-seeded Denver Nuggets attempting to take a 2-1 lead over the seventh-seeded San Antonio Spurs as the series shifts to San Antonio. The Spurs appeared to be on the verge of taking a 2-0 lead before blowing a 19-point lead in Game 2. They'll look to bounce back at home.

To cap things off, the Los Angeles Clippers will attempt to take a 2-1 series lead over the defending NBA champions when they host the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center. The Clippers set a playoff record by notching a 31-point comeback in their win over the Warriors. Making matters even more difficult for Golden State is that DeMarcus Cousins will miss the rest of the postseason due to a torn quad suffered at the beginning of Game 2.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's playoff action.

NBA playoffs schedule for Thursday, April 18

*All times Eastern

Embiid ruled out against Nets

Sixers star big man Joel Embiid has been dealing with a knee injury throughout the team's opening round series against the Nets. After being listed as questionable in the first two games, Embiid was ruled out prior to tip-off of Game 3. Greg Monroe will draw the start in his place.

76ers star Joel Embiid (knee) is out for Game 3 against the Nets in Brooklyn. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 18, 2019

Aldridge won't face disciplinary action for groin shot



Don't worry, Spurs fans -- LaMarcus Aldridge will not be disciplined for his groin shot on Gary Harris in Game 2. Aldridge appeared to intentionally punch the Nuggets guard in the lower area during Game 2, but Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports that the NBA won't fine or suspend the veteran big man.