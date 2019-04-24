NBA playoffs scores, highlights: Warriors try to close out Clippers in Game 5; Rockets look to send Jazz home

The NBA could see two more series decided on Wednesday evening. The action begins with the Houston Rockets hosting the Utah Jazz in Game 5 of their opening-round series. Donovan Mitchell turned in a 31-point performance in Game 4 to keep the series alive. After looking dominant for much of the series, James Harden and the Rockets will try to close this one out and advance into the semifinal round.

In the second game, the top-ranked Warriors can eliminate the eighth-seeded Clippers in Game 5 at Oracle Arena, but Los Angeles has shown it doesn't go down without a fight. Still, down 3-1 against the defending champs and on the road is a tough task for anyone.

If both the Warriors and Rockets handle their business, the two will face off in the second round of the postseason in what will surely be an exciting series.

Below is everything you need to know about Wednesday's first-round action:

NBA playoffs schedule for Wednesday, April 24

*All times Eastern