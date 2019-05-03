NBA Playoffs: Sixers' Ben Simmons appears to elbow Raptors' Kyle Lowry in groin during Game 3, avoids flagrant foul
Lowry boxed Simmons out under the basket before Simmons appeared to deliver an elbow
In the second quarter of Thursday's Game 3 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors, Ben Simmons delivered an obvious cheap shot on Kyle Lowry's groin area and managed to get away with it. As you'll see below, Lowry had boxed Simmons out deep under the basket, and once the shot was missed and play was moving to the other end, Simmons made his move.
Lowry was incensed and made his case through the next possession, after Norman Powell had connected on a 3-pointer on the other end for the Raptors, but no call was made. ESPN brought its officiating expert, Steve Javie, on the broadcast, and he said too much time had passed for the officials to go back and assess a flagrant foul, which would have given Toronto two foul shots and possession.
The league can go back and assess a flagrant after the fact, which would go on Simmons' total for the playoffs, but that doesn't do Toronto any good.
