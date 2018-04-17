NBA Playoffs: Sixers' Joel Embiid says he's tired of 'being babied' after sitting out Game 2 loss

The Philadelphia 76ers looked fantastic in Game 1, blowing out the Miami Heat by 27 points despite not having their star big man, Joel Embiid, in the lineup. Game 2, however, did not go their way, as the Heat turned up the defensive intensity, got a huge game from Dwyane Wade and escaped with a 113-103 victory to even the series.

Embiid was once again not in the lineup. Despite having cleared the concussion protocol, the Sixers did not clear Embiid to return to the court. That fact seemed to frustrate the Sixers' center, as after the game he posted a profane message on his Instagram story saying he was tired of "being babied."

Embiid was apparently not happy about having to sit out. Joel Embiid's Instagram

Not being able to be on the court when your team is in the playoffs for the first time in your career is obviously frustrating, and it seems that fact, combined with the tough loss got the best of Embiid. It's no wonder that the big man was upset following the loss, but the Sixers are doing what's best for him in the long run. There's no reason to rush him back for a first round series -- especially given his previous injury problems. As Brett Brown said before Game 2, "It's about what's best for Joel's health."

It's likely that Embiid will return at some point during the first round, but the Sixers have not given a definitive date. He has cleared the concussion protocol, which is a good first step, but he still needs to complete the full return to play protocol, which will include participating in contact drills during practice.