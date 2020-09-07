The NBA playoffs in the Orlando bubble have lived up to the hype and then some. Epic series comebacks, buzzer-beaters and explosive scoring outputs have highlighted the unique setup down in Florida. The sneaker scene in the bubble has not disappointed one bit, either. Brands have done a remarkable job shipping footwear to their athletes, and players remain committed to showing off the latest heat on the court so our NBA Sneaker King Power Rankings don't skip a beat.

Let's break down the best footwear on the court over the past week of NBA playoff action.

10. Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook's signature shoe, the Jordan WhyNotZer0.3, might be one of the most slept on signature sneakers in all of basketball today. The Brodie remains one of the league's most stylish athletes and he commands that his sneakers possess the same type of approach. Westbrook makes the cut with a super clean colorway and it never hurts to have a pair of J's on your feet.

9. Kawhi Leonard

We've alluded to this before, but you're starting to see more personality from Kawhi Leonard through his sneakers. Leonard has reached a comfort level with New Balance and he's letting it show with his kicks. If you've been paying attention over the last few months, you're seeing a variety of colors and combinations that Leonard has never put on display before. New Balance will continue to send packages down to the Orlando bubble, so keep an eye on the latest the New Balance KAWHI has to offer.

Kawhi Leonard rocking a player exclusive pair from his signature New Balance line. Getty

8. Jayson Tatum

The superstar trajectory Jayson Tatum is on is one that ends with a signature Jordan Brand sneaker. Tatum is part of a young core with the Jumpman that includes Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson and could possibly end up being the future of the NBA. Tatum does his work on the court in a variety of player exclusives from the Jordan 34 line. Check out which pairs helped him make the cut below.

Jayson Tatum in a Jordan 34 PE. USATSI

7. Jerami Grant

Jerami Grant is probably as underrated in the NBA's sneaker scene as he is on the court for the Nuggets. If you pay close attention, it never looks like Grant hits the floor with anything but heat on his feet. This week he's continued with a steady blend of Jordan retro kicks, mixing in the Jordan 13 'Carmelo Anthony' and the classic Jordan 11 'Concord.' He also gets extra credit for the visible wear on his sneakers. Wear your shoes, people!

Jerami Grant wearing the Jordan 13 'Carmelo Anthony.' Getty

Jerami Grant wearing the Jordan 11 'Concord.' Getty

6. Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo might be a multi-faceted big man, but his sneaker game is that of a flashy guard. Adebayo has been hooping for Miami in these playoffs all while showing off his extensive Nike Kobe line collection. Over his last three games, the heat big has worn the Kobe 5 Protro 'Lakers' and both pairs from the Undefeated Kobe 5 Protro 'What If' pack.

Bam Adebayo wearing the Undefeated Nike Kobe 5 Protro from the 'What If' pack. Getty

5. Jamal Murray

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is trying to become a household name during these NBA playoffs and his first-round performance against the Jazz might've done just that. Murray put on an offensive showcase that included two 50-point games and helped Denver overcome a 3-1 series deficit to advance and play the Clippers. That's big-time stuff. He's also doing his part to elevate his name as a premier Adidas athlete. Murray has done most of his work this postseason in the Adidas adiZero Rose 1 and the Adidas Pro Model.

Jamal Murray wearing the Adidas adiZero Rose 1 'Simeon.' USATSI

4. LeBron James

We've said it here before and we'll keep on saying it: The playoffs is when LeBron James and Nike really team up to showcase the best stuff from his signature line. So far James has kept true to that pattern and has blessed us sneaker fans with a number of highlights that have included previously-unseen colorways of the Nike LeBron 7 and his current Nike LeBron 17. Keep your eyes peeled as more heat from The King is undoubtedly on the way.

3. Chris Paul

The unfortunate part of seeing the Thunder eliminated in Game 7 against the Rockets is we won't get to see any more of Chris Paul's shoe game during these playoffs. His on-court sneaker display was fire enough that he still landed in the top three of this week's rankings post elimination. Like we discussed in our previous edition, Paul went into the bubble in Orlando with the mission of highlighting HBCU's across the country and he did just that. Shout-out to CP3 for the work he did this season and for remaining one of the league's biggest sneaker influencers.

2. Anthony Davis

It's not an easy feat to accomplish, but over the last week a Laker not named LeBron James laid claim to the best sneaker footwear on the court. That Laker is Anthony Davis and he's been on a different level with his shoe game as of late. Davis is all in on the Nike Kobe line and he's been showing off how extensive his collection is. Player exclusives and unreleased pairs of the Nike Kobe 5 have been his go-to. Check out two gems below.

Anthony Davis rocking a Nike Kobe 5 Protro PE. Getty

1. PJ Tucker

It's pretty much understood that it takes a monumental upset for PJ Tucker to be knocked off the No. 1 spot in our Sneaker King Power Rankings. Tucker has purchased real estate in this location and he doesn't wander off very often. A lot of the same this week for Tucker as he wore his own player exclusive version of the Nike Kobe 5, a never-before-seen sample of the Kobe 4 and the Jordan 6 'Motorsport' that hasn't seen a retail release since 2010. Check those kicks out below and enjoy.