It's been a looooong time since your last NBA Sneaker King power rankings, but we're back and ready to break down which players have done the best job in stockpiling their kicks at the bubble in Orlando. At this point, we all know there's nothing normal about 2020 and the playoffs are the ultimate stage for the league's biggest sneakerheads to show off their shoes so this is going to be all about who called in every favor to every brand rep to load up their rooms with the latest heat.

It won't be easy to crack this list, but it's time to check out the heavy hitters that did.

10. Bam Adebayo

Heat big man Bam Adebayo loves to show off the diversity in his sneaker game. So far in Miami's series against Indiana, Adebayo has bounced around in some of the best signature lines Nike has to offer. He's rocked the Nike PG 4, the Nike LeBron 7 and the Nike Kobe Protro 5. A lot of certified heat to say the least.

Bam Adebayo wearing the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Lakers.' Getty

9. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely on his way to winning back-to-back MVP awards and he recently debuted his second shoe in his signature line with Nike. Antetokounmpo broke out the Nike Zoom Freak 2 during Milwaukee's seeding games in Orlando and continues to show off the kicks during the playoffs. If the Zoom Freak 2 lives up to the success of its predecessor, the kicks will do just fine.

Giannis Antetokounmpo wearing his signature Nike Zoom Freak 2. Getty

8. Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum looks to be taking that next step right before our eyes this season and so far during the playoffs, he's also doing all of that as a member of Jordan Brand's young core. That group features Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic and a number of other budding young hoopers who look to keep the brand's legacy alive with a younger generation. Tatum has been rocking the Jordan 34 and flipping between different player exclusive colorways during the postseason.

7. Paul George

Playoff P hasn't lived up to the billing so far in the Clippers' first-round series against the Mavericks. Paul George's shoe game has been impressive, but it doesn't come without some questions. George is on his fourth signature sneaker with Nike, but he has yet to rock the Nike PG 4 on the court this series. George has rotated between a number of player exclusive colorways of his very first signature, the Nike PG 1.

Paul George wearing the Nike PG 1. Getty

6. Khris Middleton

Khris Middleton might be the No. 2 guy on the Bucks, but he doesn't take a back seat to anyone when it comes to his sneaker game during these playoffs. Middleton broke out a player exclusive colorway of the Nike Kobe 5 that was inspired by Milwaukee's color scheme and, honestly, those kicks alone would've been enough to land him on this list.

Khris Middleton in a Bucks-inspired colorway of the Nike Kobe 5. Getty

Khris Middleton in the Undefeated Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Unlucky 13.' Getty

5. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard continues to prove on a nightly basis why he's one of the best basketball players on the planet. He's doing all this while wearing his New Balance signature, the KAWHI. Leonard debuted the KAWHI '4 Bounces' to start the Clippers' first-round series against the Mavericks and continues to show off crazy colorways, something that he's never really done before with his footwear. Keep scrolling to check out the best from Leonard and New Balance hoops.

4. Anthony Davis

Lakers big man Anthony Davis continues to show off heat from the Nike Kobe line during the playoffs as he did throughout the regular season. Against the Trail Blazers, Davis has already broken out the unreleased Undefeated x Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Unlucky 13,' which is inspired by the Charlotte Hornets drafting Kobe Bryant and subsequently trading him to the Lakers. Davis also made use of another Nike Kobe 5 Protro in a Lakers inspired colorway. Keep scrolling to check out the kicks.

Anthony Davis wearing a Lakers-inspired colorway of the Nike Kobe 5. Getty

3. Chris Paul

Thunder guard Chris Paul has been as consistent with his messaging in the NBA bubble as anyone. Paul is using his signature line with Jordan Brand to promote and bring awareness to Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the country. Every single pair of sneakers he's worn since the NBA's return has featured an HBCU on them. Given the importance of being aware of the ongoing fight against racial injustice, Paul has used something so simple as his sneakers to spread what he believes in. Good on CP3 and you can check out some of his kicks below.

2. LeBron James

LeBron James and Nike always save the best for last. His playoff kicks are historically on a different level than what he wears during the regular season, which is already absurd because he's one of the league's biggest sneaker influencers. James kicked things off in Game 1 against the Trail Blazers in a royal blue colorway of his Nike LeBron 17 paying homage to the late Nipsey Hussle. After getting off to a hot start, The King has rotated between older models from his signature line and the latest player exclusives it has to offer. Check out the highlights below.

LeBron James wearing a Nike LeBron 17 PE. Getty

1. P.J. Tucker

We will selfishly root for the Rockets to advance as far as possible in the playoffs simply to get a chance at seeing what sneaker gems P.J. Tucker will continue to put on display. Tucker has turned his room in the Orlando bubble into a sneaker storage closet, and some of the kicks are so old and rare that it could double as a museum. Tucker takes the No. 1 spot, like he almost always does, after making the entire internet jealous with a pair of OVO x Jordan 8 'Oakley' player exclusive kicks. It's simply unreal the pull Tucker has in the sneaker game to get his hands on those kicks. Check out the best of the rest from the NBA's Sneaker King down below.