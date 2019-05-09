NBA Playoffs Star Power Index: Nikola Jokic's case for best big man in the league; Steph Curry's slow decline starting?

Welcome back to the NBA Playoffs Star Power Index -- a weekly gauge of the players who are controlling the postseason buzz. Note: Inclusion on this list isn't necessarily a good thing. It simply means you're capturing the NBA world's attention. Also, this is not a ranking. The players listed are in no particular order as it pertains to the buzz they're generating. This column will run every week through the end of the Finals.

The Bucks are one game from closing out the Celtics, and Giannis remains unstoppable. After Milwaukee's Game 1 loss, everyone wanted to know what adjustments they were going to make, but it turns out the Bucks never needed to change a thing. Giannis is their advantage, always has been, and they are riding the horse that brought them. The Celtics frustrated Giannis in Game 1 with multiple bodies and various looks. They walled off the lane. They surrounded him in transition. They jumped his moves with help defenders on high alert. Al Horford flat-out beat him up.

So much for all that.

Since that game, Giannis is averaging 33 points, 13 rebounds and 5.3 assists on 59 percent shooting. In his last two games, he's gone for 35.5 PPG on 66 percent shooting. He's attacking the second he sees daylight, before the help can arrive. He's pushing in transition. And at the end of the day, he's just refusing to be stopped. He's relentless. And when a guy this physically overwhelming just keeps coming at you, even a good Boston defense is going to wilt.

Lot of talk surrounding Embiid, who has been sick the last two games against Toronto and has played worse than he's felt. Every team is dependent on its superstar being great, but for the Sixers, the reliance on Embiid is even more disproportional. When he plays as he's capable, they look like they can beat anyone. When he plays as he has the last two games, the Sixers look like a lottery team. Their swings from great to terrible are as extreme as any team in the league.

In Philly's Game 4 loss, Embiid only took seven shots and scored 11 points. In Game 5, he scored 13 points and had eight turnovers. Charles Barkley said at halftime of Game 5 that Embiid is draining the energy from the Sixers because "he walks around like he's on his deathbed." The dude is sick, obviously, and it's hard to fault a guy for that. But energy is contagious. Embiid took responsibility after his Game 5 effort and says he'll be better moving forward. He even told Drake after Game 5 that he'll "be back" in Toronto, suggesting this series is going seven. We'll see about that.

This Game 5 between the Warriors and Rockets is gigantic -- in a 2-2 series, 82 percent of the teams that win Game 5 go on to win the series. Harden has flipped the script on this series, going from begging for calls in Games 1 and 2 to just getting back to what he does great in Games 3 and 4, scoring 79 points over the two Rockets wins to get right back in this series. Kevin Durant has gotten celebrated at every step of these playoffs, and rightfully so, but look at what Harden is doing right next to him:

In a series tied 2-2:



Kevin Durant has been "dominating" with 36.0 ppg on 59.7% TS, 5.0 reb, 4.5 ast, 40-47 FT.



James Harden has been "struggling" with 35.8 ppg on 57.1% TS, 7.3 reb, 5.0 ast, 35-39 FT. — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) May 7, 2019

Look at what Harden is doing next to Giannis:

2nd round:

Giannis: 30.5 PTS | 11.8 REB | 4.5 AST

Harden: 35.8 PTS | 7.5 REB | 5.0 AST



MVP Behavior 😤 pic.twitter.com/x1fF6v7wl1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 7, 2019

Look what he's doing against Steph Curry and Klay Thompson ... combined!

Through 4 games:



James Harden - 143 points



Curry & Klay - 145 points — bulletin (@BULLETlN) May 7, 2019

Give the man his props.

If you asked a hundred people who the best big man in the league is, the overwhelming majority of them would say Joel Embiid. But is that true? Jokic has been the breakout star of these playoffs, but he's not doing much that he hasn't been doing for some time. It's just that more people are seeing it. Jokic leads the playoffs in total assists and rebounds. He's the No. 6 scorer among players still alive in the playoffs at 24.5 PPG. He recorded four triple-doubles in his first 11 playoff games. The only other player to do that are Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson. Bottom line, Jokic has a Denver Nuggets team that didn't even make the playoffs last season on the brink of the conference finals. Can Embiid say the same?

So Kyrie is definitely making headlines, but not for the right reasons. Over the last three games, all Boston losses, he's 19 for 62 from the field including 4 of 20 from 3. The Celtics are minus-32 during his minutes on the floor. After he went 7 for 22 in Game 4, one game after going 8 for 22, Kyrie had this to say:

Kyrie on his shooting woes (19-62 the past three games): “Who cares? I’m a basketball player. Prepare the right way. ... The expectations on me are going to by sky high ... for me, the 22 shots? I should’ve shot 30.“ — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 7, 2019

That's the spirit. Keep jacking 'em up there. We all know Kyrie's fortunes can turn quickly and he can go for 40 in a blink, and at this point, that's pretty much what the Celtics need, because Irving has played a large role in killing a lot of the inclusive, energetic elements that made this team so fun and effective last season. If the Celtics lose Game 5, or eventually if they lose this series, there is going to be a lot of talk about whether Kyrie has played his last game for Boston, and beyond that, whether he can be the best player on a contending team anywhere. That's a layered conversation that a lot of people will be getting into the moment Boston is bounced.

Speaking of shooting slumps, Steph Curry is in one of the worst stretches of his career -- 12 for 46 from 3 in the Houston series for a paltry 26 percent. There's an interesting conversation to be had about whether we don't see Curry creating the same kind of space on his shots as he used to because of the Kevin Durant factor, because he doesn't have to use that part of his game as much anymore and it has simply gone stale, or if it flat-out isn't there at the same level anymore.

He's 31 years old. He was never terribly explosive to begin with -- he was just brilliant at getting just enough space for that lightning-quick release. But the shake isn't the same anymore. He's almost entirely an off-ball player now, and don't get it twisted, he's still a GREAT player. But it's not quite the same, right? The Curry factor is just a little bit diminished. Just a little. He's plenty capable of getting scorching hot in a second and winning this series for Golden State, but this conversation goes beyond this season. If Durant leaves, is Curry still a guy who can individually dominate on a championship-winning level?