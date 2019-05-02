NBA Playoffs: Struggling 76ers star Joel Embiid plans to take different approach on offense against Raptors
The Sixers center has struggled during this second-round series against the Raptors
The Philadelphia 76ers may be coming off of a big win in Game 2 over the Toronto Raptors, but their star big man has continued to struggle in this second-round series.
Joel Embiid, the team's franchise centerpiece and All-Star big man, has been a non-factor early on in this series. In the 94-89 Game 2 win, Embiid finished just 2 of 7 from the field and just 12 points. Embiid wasn't any better in Game 1 although he was more aggressive. He went 5 of 18 for 16 points. For comparison's sake, Embiid averaged 24.3 points per game on 48.1 percent shooting from the field during the regular season.
All of Embiid's struggles can be chalked up to one man -- none other than veteran Raptors center Marc Gasol. During his seven career matchups against Gasol, he has averaged just 14.0 points per game on 32.6 percent shooting.
As the Sixers prepare for a pivotal Game 3 matchup against the Raptors, Embiid stressed that he'll be more patient and that he won't force the issue.
Via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
"It's all about doing whatever I'm asked to," Embiid said Wednesday on the eve of Game 3 of the Sixers' Eastern Conference semifinal series that's tied 1-1. "If it's setting screens or rolling to the basket or finding guys when I'm double- or triple-teamed, I'm going to keep on doing that.
"I'm not going to force the issue because I'm not getting the same amount of points I was before. So if I only have to take five shots and then make sure I make the right decisions, that's what I'm going to do."
While Embiid has been struggling, it's also true that he hasn't been 100 percent. He continues to deal with tendinitis in his left knee and he played through a bout of gastroenteritis that required him to take IV fluids before Game 2.
Jimmy Butler came up with a huge performance for Philly as he scored 30 points in Game 2 despite the bogged-down defensive effort by both sides. While Butler is certainly an experienced veteran who has played in numerous playoffs, expecting him to turn in 30-point performances to offset Embiid's own sluggish performances is unrealistic.
The Sixers will host their first game of the series at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night. Considering they have the opportunity to take a 2-1 series lead after already stealing home-court advantage, having Embiid play a more efficient role in Game 3 is absolutely pivotal.
