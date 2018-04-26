NBA Playoffs: Thursday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, dates, times, bracket
The NBA postseason continues with just one game on Thursday
Wednesday night in the NBA was a thrilling one, as the Raptors waited until the final few minutes to pull away from the Wizards in Game 5 of their series, LeBron James hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win Game 5 for the Cavs and the Thunder staved off elimination with a 25-point comeback. Also, the Rockets eliminated the Timberwolves.
Thursday night will have just one game on the schedule, as the Celtics try to eliminate the Bucks in Game 6.
2018 NBA Playoff Bracket
Thursday, April 26
- Game 6: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. ET, TNT
Friday, April 27
- Game 6: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD
Saturday, April 28
- Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT
Sunday, April 29
- Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD
- Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD
Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1
- Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)
Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16
- Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)
Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17
- 2018 NBA Finals begin
