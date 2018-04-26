NBA Playoffs: Thursday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, dates, times, bracket

Wednesday night in the NBA was a thrilling one, as the Raptors waited until the final few minutes to pull away from the Wizards in Game 5 of their series, LeBron James hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win Game 5 for the Cavs and the Thunder staved off elimination with a 25-point comeback. Also, the Rockets eliminated the Timberwolves.

Thursday night will have just one game on the schedule, as the Celtics try to eliminate the Bucks in Game 6.

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

The 2018 NBA Playoffs bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Thursday, April 26

Game 6: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. ET, TNT



Friday, April 27

Game 6: Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD



Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Washington Wizards, Time TBD, TV TBD



Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD



Saturday, April 28

Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT

Sunday, April 29

Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD



Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD



Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD



Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD



Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1

Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)



Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)



Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17