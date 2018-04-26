NBA Playoffs: Thursday schedule, TV channels, online stream, matchups, dates, times, bracket

The NBA postseason continues with just one game on Thursday

Wednesday night in the NBA was a thrilling one, as the Raptors waited until the final few minutes to pull away from the Wizards in Game 5 of their series, LeBron James hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to win Game 5 for the Cavs and the Thunder staved off elimination with a 25-point comeback. Also, the Rockets eliminated the Timberwolves

Thursday night will have just one game on the schedule, as the Celtics try to eliminate the Bucks in Game 6. 

This schedule will be updating every morning so you'll have the most up-to-date information for each day's games, so be sure to keep checking back as the postseason goes on.

2018 NBA Playoff Bracket

screen-shot-2018-04-25-at-12-16-08-am.png
The 2018 NBA Playoffs bracket Igor Mello/CBS Sports

Thursday, April 26

Friday, April 27

  • Game 6 (if necessary): Oklahoma City Thunder at Utah Jazz, Time TBD, TV TBD

Saturday, April 28

  • Game 7 (if necessary): Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, Time TBD, TNT

Sunday, April 29

  • Game 7 (if necessary): Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Minnesota Timberwolves at Houston Rockets, Time TBD, TV TBD 
  • Game 7 (if necessary): Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, Time TBD, TV TBD  

Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1

  • Conference semifinals begin (possible move up to April 28-29, depending on how quickly first-round series end)

Tuesday, May 15 or Wednesday, May 16

  • Conference finals begin (possible move up to May 13-14, depending on how quickly conference semifinals end)

Thursday, May 21 through Sunday, June 17

  • 2018 NBA Finals begin
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES