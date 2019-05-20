NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Andre Iguodala to sit out Game 4 against Blazers due to sore left calf
Iguodala only played 18 minutes in Game 3
The Golden State Warriors will be without veteran swingman Andre Iguodala for Game 4. Head coach Steve Kerr announced the news on Monday evening during his pre-game press conference.
Iguodala's MRI came back clean on Sunday, which was a positive sign, but it's clear that he's not quite healthy enough for game action yet. Plus, this is probably a case of the Warriors being extra cautious with an important player due to their big lead in the series.
The Warriors secured a huge win in Game 3, coming back from an 18-point deficit to beat the Trail Blazers, 110-99, to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. The win pretty much wraps up the series for the Warriors, as no team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit.
Iguodala left the game in the third quarter with a lower leg issue that the team later confirmed as calf tightness.
There was a moment in the first quarter where Iguodala left the court to go to the locker room for a brief time, but he returned soon and re-entered the game, so most didn't think anything of it at the time. Especially considering he flipped off the camera on the way back there, which is what everyone was focused on.
Now, however, it seems likely that his trip to the locker room was related to this calf issue. He only played 18 minutes in the game, just four of which came in the second half.
