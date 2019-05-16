NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Kevin Durant 'not close' to returning from calf injury, per report
The Warriors star apparently hasn't stepped foot on a court since the injury
It looks like Kevin Durant isn't close to returning from his calf injury, after all.
It's been more than a week since the former MVP suffered the injury during Game 5 of the second-round series against the Houston Rockets. While we knew Durant would miss Game 6 of that series, he also wound up missing Game 1 of the Golden State Warriors' Western Conference finals matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Durant is to be re-evaluated before Game 2, and it's expected that he won't play against the Blazers on Thursday night. Not only that, but according to a report from Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, he isn't expected back any time soon.
In fact, he hasn't even stepped foot on a court since the injury.
"Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will have his injured right calf re-evaluated before Game 2 of the Western Conference finals but is "not close" to returning to action, a league source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.
Durant hasn't resumed basketball-related activities, which would be the first step in returning to play."
The Warriors won rather easily over the Blazers in Game 1, defeating them 116-94 and never trailing during the final 46 minutes of the game.
This is still a long series and there is optimism that Durant can return, assuming this series extends beyond four games. There are two-day intervals between each game, which means a possible Game 5 would take place next Wednesday and a Game 7, if necessary, would take place two Sundays from now -- 10 days away.
With the first game of the NBA Finals to take place on May 30, that would give Durant two more weeks to recover.
While the Warriors may be able to get through the West finals without their leading scorer, their destiny isn't as certain in the NBA Finals if they have to match up with the likes of the Giannis Antetokounmpo-led Milwaukee Bucks.
In other words, it may be wise to rest Durant and his calf for the remainder of this series -- especially if the Warriors take a 2-0 lead over the Blazers after Game 2.
