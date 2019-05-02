NBA Playoffs: Warriors owner says he wants Draymond Green to 'be here forever'

Draymond Green had a rough start to the season, but has been nothing short of spectacular throughout the playoffs for the Golden State Warriors. He's been the old Draymond, flying around defensively and orchestrating Golden State's offense both in transition and as a perpetual ball-mover/screener in the half court, but he's also been an X-factor as a scorer, posting 14.5 points per game in the Houston series on 68-percent shooting. This is the Draymond that is indispensable, and Warriors owner Joe Lacob knows it.

From Marcus Thompson's article on The Athletic:

Green, a Saginaw, Mich., native, recalled some lyrics from Eminem, Detroit's famed rapper, as a rebuke to all the critics who wrote him off, who used his struggles earlier this season as proof he was done, who were ready to cash him in for younger, future pieces. "How Em say it? Nowadays everybody wanna talk like they got something to say. But nothing comes out when they move their lips. Just a bunch of gibberish. And m----erf---ers act like they forgot about [Dray]." You know who didn't forget? Warriors owner Joe Lacob. "He's Draymond Green," Lacob said. "I wasn't worried. I want Draymond Green to be here forever. He's as Warrior as they come."

Green is on the Warriors' books for next season at $18.5 million. He's a free agent in 2020-21, and he has said he will not give the Warriors a discount. A lot can change between now and then, including whether Kevin Durant stays or leaves this summer, but if Green keeps playing like this, you would certainly understand the Warriors doing everything they can to keep him.