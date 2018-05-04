NBA Playoffs: Warriors' Stephen Curry ready to take on bigger workload in Game 3 against Pelicans

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry shut down any conversation about rust in his return to the floor in Game 2 against the Pelicans. After missing 22 of the previous 23 games and all six postseason games for the Warriors leading up to it, Curry returned to action, albeit for only 27 minutes. Now, according to Curry, he's ready to spend some more time on the floor as he comes back from an MCL injury.

When asked if he would be able to play 30-plus minutes in Game 3 -- which he's expected to start -- Curry didn't mince words: "Oh, for sure," he said, via Bay Area News Group's Melissa Rohlin.

That's good news for the Warriors and devastating news for the Pelicans. Despite a lesser role on Tuesday, Curry scored 28 points on 8-of-15 shooting and 5-of-10 from beyond the arc. He was +26 on the floor in a game where no other Warrior was greater than +7 in their 121-116 win. But more than anything else, Curry brought an unmatched energy back to Oracle. When he starts hitting poses like this, you aren't going to win.

We likely won't see Curry get a full workload in Game 3, unless the Pelicans are able to keep it close throughout, and even then coach Steve Kerr may try to pepper in some rest. Curry's presence alone is a daunting one for opponents, but it's only his second game back. Even though his Game 2 performance was not that of a man playing his first game since March, it was still his first game back since March.

The Warriors are up on the Pelicans 2-0 as the series heads to Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans. The Pelicans face a must-win Game 3 on Friday, but if Curry comes out shooting like he did Tuesday, the Warriors look just as insurmountable as ever.