NBA Playoffs: Watch 76ers vs. Raptors Game 7, Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 7, results, live stream, odds, prediction
The NBA offers two Game 7s on Sunday
The Philadelphia 76ers had to show up in a big way in Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors if they wanted to extend their season.
Philadelphia did exactly that in a 112-101 win over the Raptors behind a very balanced scoring effort. The Sixers were paced by Jimmy Butler as he led the team with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting. In addition to Butler's extremely aggressive play, Ben Simmons dominated the game with 21 points on 9-of-13 shooting while also securing eight rebounds and recording six assists. All five starters finished in double figures for Philadelphia.
From the Raptors' side of things, Toronto was once again led by Kawhi Leonard, who scored 29 points and added 12 rebounds in Game 6. Pascal Siakam also added 21 points, but only three Raptors finished in double figures on the night.
Now the series shifts to Toronto for Game 7 in a game that has an equal amount of pressure on both sides. Both teams made franchise-altering moves to acquire star talent and now fans will find out who will come out on top.
How to watch 76ers vs. Raptors Game 7
- Date: Sunday, May 12
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Wells Fargo Center -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV channel: TNT
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Streaming: FuboTV
- Odds: Raptors -6 (Over/Under 209)
Sixers/Raptors isn't the only riveting Game 7 that will take place on Sunday.
In addition, the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will do battle in a series that has also gone back-and-forth. Portland came away with a 119-108 victory in Game 6 behind a stellar effort from their superstar backcourt of Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum. Lillard paced the Trail Blazers with 32 points on 11-of-23 shooting, including six successful attempts from beyond the arc. McCollum was just as lethal with 30 points on 12-of-24 shooting to go along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray continued to shoulder the scoring load for the Nuggets as they have throughout the series. Jokic finished the game with 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting and grabbed 10 rebounds while dishing out eight assists. Murray scored 24 points of his own and connected on three of his six attempts from three-point range.
The Nuggets will have the home-court advantage in Game 7, but the Trail Blazers do have a considerable amount of momentum.
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets Game 7
- Date: Sunday, May 12
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Pepsi Center -- Denver, Colorado
- TV channel: ABC
- Live stats: GameTracker
- Streaming: WatchESPN
- Odds: Nuggets -5.5 (Over/Under 212.5)
TV listings
All games will air on ESPN, ABC, TNT and NBA TV during the postseason. Games on TNT and NBA TV can be streamed via fuboTV (try it for free).
Odds and Analysis
Check Sportsline's NBA pick sheet for all your daily odds.
-
