NBA Playoffs: With Joel Embiid a looming 'nightmare' for Heat, Hassan Whiteside's play a bad dream for Miami

What was supposed to be a first-round feud between Joel Embiid and Hassan Whiteside has turned into a one-sided beatdown at the hands of Embiid. Yes, Embiid has only played one game, but Whiteside so far has been close to non-existent for the Heat, who trail the 76ers 2-1 in the series. Game 3 was more of the same for Whiteside. He had five points and two rebounds in only 13 minutes of play.

Whiteside has now scored a combined 11 points in the first three games.

While Heat fans hoped and expected Whiteside to pick up his play when Embiid returned to action, he remained a non-factor as Philly's big man ran all over the Heat in his first game back since March 26. These two have been feuding since the preseason and Embiid said back in early March that he wouldn't forget about Whiteside's dirty play. Their drama was supposed to spill over into a wild playoff series.

Whiteside has found himself playing a limited role for Miami so far. Yet rather than take blame for his poor play through the first three games, he points to the offensive game plan being different from what it was in the regular season and says he wishes he had the chance to contribute the same way Embiid does for the Sixers. Via the Miami Herald:

"I feel like our offense is a lot different. I'm not as involved in as many dribble handoffs as I was and postups as I was in the regular season. That's what coach wants. Coach wants me to just be in the corner and set picks. That's what he wants. I've just got to trust it." ... "They run enough plays for him that he's going to get his numbers," Whiteside said. "I don't really get caught up in that. He lives a big man's dream. He gets the ball, he gets the post up every other play. They pretty much run a lot of stuff through him and Ben Simmons. His shot attempts are going to be there."

Embiid, who scored 23 points in Game 3 with seven rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes, has moved his attention elsewhere. During the game, Justise Winslow stepped on his mask, which fell apart during a play. Winslow then picked it, appearing to try and snap it in his hands. Embiid responded afterward the only way he knows how -- with even more trash talk:

Embiid on his mask: "As far as the mask, Justise stepped on it and tried to break with his hands. But little did he know we have about 50 of them. It's going to take much more than that to get me out of these series. I'm going to be a nightmare for them too." — Manny Navarro (@Manny_Navarro) April 20, 2018

The 76ers ended up beating the Heat, while Embiid is clearly winning the feud with his old nemesis, who is glued to the bench because the Heat don't seem to trust him enough. Whiteside can do nothing but watch this unfold and the frustration of it all is clearly getting to him.

As it stands, both centers are providing very different results for their respective teams, and for the Heat, their season may soon be coming to an end if their big doesn't come around, and soon.