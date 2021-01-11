The NBA on Monday postponed two games, New Orleans Pelicans at Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, in accordance with precautions over the league's health and safety protocols. The league, which has been hit hard with several outbreaks within different organizations, will hold a call with general managers on Monday to discuss ways to modify the current protocols in place.

The Mavericks have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization in the past week, leading to three players being quarantined after the team's win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. At the time, it was expected that there wasn't any further spread on the team, and Dallas proceeded to play another game against the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Then, another positive test was reported on Sunday, which led to the team closing down the practice facility for the day, ahead of their game against the New Orleans Pelicans Monday evening.

The team was certain that there would be no more players out due to health and safety protocols after conducting contact tracing. However, just eight hours ahead of their game against the Pelicans, it was reported that the game was postponed because the team did not have eight players available to suit up, per The Dallas Morning News' Callie Caplan.

