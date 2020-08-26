Watch Now: NBA Postpones All Wednesday Playoff Games ( 1:36 )

The NBA and its players and coaches have taken myriad measures to make clear their support for the Black Lives Matter movement while standing against all racial injustice and police brutality, but in the wake of a Black man named Jacob Blake being shot seven times in the back by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, there has been a running dialogue among players that what they're doing isn't enough, and moving forward, about what more they can do to use their platforms to impact change.

Walking out on games appears to be the latest step to be taken.

On Wednesday, the Milwaukee Bucks did not show up on the court for Game 5 of their first-round matchup vs. the Orlando Magic, and shortly thereafter the NBA made it official that all of Wednesday's games have been postponed. From the NBA:

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2020 – The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks' decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today's three games – Bucks vs. Magic, Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers vs. Portland Trail Blazers - have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.

Below is everything we know at this time about this evolving, historic situation. You can also stay updated with our LIVE blog, which will be updating with information regularly.

1. Will the Bucks be forced to forfeit Game 5?

Almost certainly not. Multiple reports indicated the Orlando Magic, who reportedly did want to play, would not accept a forfeit should it have even come to that, but given that the league is postponing all games on Wednesday with the intent of rescheduling, a forfeit is not going to happen.

2. How are the players reacting?

They appear to be very united and very fed up. We'll let some of the tweets speak for themselves.

There are plenty more where these came from.

3. What comes next?

Nobody knows yet, but players inside the bubble have called for a meeting Wednesday night to discuss next steps, per the Athletic's Shams Charania.

We will continue to update this story as information becomes available.