The 2020-21 NBA regular season, shortened to 72 games, is in the books, as is the play-in tournament, which completed on Friday night. Up next: the first round of the playoffs, beginning on Saturday, May 22.
Below is what the playoff picture looks like heading into the postseason.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Playoff teams)
1. Utah Jazz
- First-round matchup: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
2. Phoenix Suns
- First-round matchup: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
3. Denver Nuggets
- First-round matchup: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
4. Los Angeles Clippers
- First-round matchup: vs. Dallas Mavericks
5. Dallas Mavericks
- First-round matchup: vs. Los Angeles Clippers
6. Portland Trail Blazers
- First-round matchup: vs. Denver Nuggets
7. Los Angeles Lakers
- First-round matchup: vs. Phoenix Suns
8. Memphis Grizzlies
- First-round matchup: vs. Utah Jazz
(Play-in losers)
9. Golden State Warriors
- Second play-in matchup: Lost to Memphis Grizzlies, eliminated
10. San Antonio Spurs
- First play-in matchup: Lost to Memphis Grizzlies, eliminated
EASTERN CONFERENCE
(Playoff teams)
1. Philadelphia 76ers
- First-round matchup: vs. Washington Wizards
2. Brooklyn Nets
- First-round matchup: vs. Boston Celtics
3. Milwaukee Bucks
- First-round matchup: vs. Miami Heat
4. New York Knicks
- First-round matchup: vs. Atlanta Hawks
5. Atlanta Hawks
- First-round matchup: vs. New York Knicks
6. Miami Heat
- First-round matchup: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
7. Boston Celtics
- First-round matchup: vs. Brooklyn Nets
8. Washington Wizards
- First-round matchup: vs. Philadelphia 76ers
(Play-in losers)
9. Indiana Pacers
- Second play-in matchup: Lost to Washington Wizards, eliminated
10. Charlotte Hornets
- First play-in matchup: Lost to Indiana Pacers, eliminated