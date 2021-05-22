stephlebron-021221.jpg
The 2020-21 NBA regular season, shortened to 72 games, is in the books, as is the play-in tournament, which completed on Friday night. Up next: the first round of the playoffs, beginning on Saturday, May 22. 

Below is what the playoff picture looks like heading into the postseason. 

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(Playoff teams)

1. Utah Jazz

  • First-round matchup: vs. Memphis Grizzlies

2. Phoenix Suns

3. Denver Nuggets

4. Los Angeles Clippers

5. Dallas Mavericks

  • First-round matchup: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

6. Portland Trail Blazers

  • First-round matchup: vs. Denver Nuggets

7. Los Angeles Lakers

  • First-round matchup: vs. Phoenix Suns

8. Memphis Grizzlies

  • First-round matchup: vs. Utah Jazz

(Play-in losers)

9. Golden State Warriors

  • Second play-in matchup: Lost to Memphis Grizzlies, eliminated

10. San Antonio Spurs

  • First play-in matchup: Lost to Memphis Grizzlies, eliminated

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(Playoff teams)

1. Philadelphia 76ers

  • First-round matchup: vs. Washington Wizards

2. Brooklyn Nets

3. Milwaukee Bucks

4. New York Knicks

5. Atlanta Hawks

  • First-round matchup: vs. New York Knicks

6. Miami Heat

  • First-round matchup: vs. Milwaukee Bucks

7. Boston Celtics

  • First-round matchup: vs. Brooklyn Nets

8. Washington Wizards

  • First-round matchup: vs. Philadelphia 76ers

(Play-in losers)

9. Indiana Pacers

  • Second play-in matchup: Lost to Washington Wizards, eliminated

10. Charlotte Hornets

  • First play-in matchup: Lost to Indiana Pacers, eliminated