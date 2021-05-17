The 2020-21 NBA regular season, shortened to 72 games, is in the books. Next up: The play-in tournament, which begins on Tuesday, before the first round of the playoffs kicks off Saturday.
A quick reminder on the NBA's new play-in format: The top six seeds in each conference are in, with the final two seeds up for grabs via the new play-in tournament. In each conference, No. 7 will play No. 8 with the winner getting the No. 7 seed. The loser will then play the winner of 9 vs. 10 for the No. 8 seed.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Below is what the playoff picture looks like heading into the postseason.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Playoff teams)
1. Utah Jazz
- First-round matchup: vs. No. 8 seed (Lakers, Warriors, Grizzlies or Spurs)
2. Phoenix Suns
- First-round matchup: vs. No. 7 seed (Lakers or Warriors)
3. Denver Nuggets
- First-round matchup: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
4. Los Angeles Clippers
- First-round matchup: vs. Dallas Mavericks
5. Dallas Mavericks
- First-round matchup: vs. Los Angeles Clippers
6. Portland Trail Blazers
- First-round matchup: vs. Denver Nuggets
(Play-in teams)
7. Los Angeles Lakers
- First play-in matchup: vs. Golden State Warriors
8. Golden State Warriors
- First play-in matchup: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
9. Memphis Grizzlies
- First play-in matchup: vs. San Antonio Spurs
10. San Antonio Spurs
- First play-in matchup: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
EASTERN CONFERENCE
(Playoff teams)
1. Philadelphia 76ers
- First-round matchup: vs. No. 8 seed (Celtics, Wizards, Pacers or Hornets)
2. Brooklyn Nets
- First-round matchup: vs. No. 7 seed (Celtics or Wizards)
3. Milwaukee Bucks
- First-round matchup: vs. Miami Heat
4. New York Knicks
- First-round matchup: vs. Atlanta Hawks
5. Atlanta Hawks
- First-round matchup: vs. New York Knicks
6. Miami Heat
- First-round matchup: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
(Play-in teams)
7. Boston Celtics
- First play-in matchup: vs. Washington Wizards
8. Washington Wizards
- First play-in matchup: vs. Boston Celtics
9. Indiana Pacers
- First play-in matchup: vs. Charlotte Hornets
10. Charlotte Hornets
- First play-in matchup: vs. Indiana Pacers