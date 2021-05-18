stephlebron-021221.jpg
Getty Images

The 2020-21 NBA regular season, shortened to 72 games, is in the books. Next up: The play-in tournament, which begins on Tuesday, May 18, followed by the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, May 22. 

A quick reminder on the NBA's new play-in format: The top six seeds in each conference are in, with the final two seeds up for grabs via the new play-in tournament. In each conference, No. 7 will play No. 8 with the winner getting the No. 7 seed. The loser will then play the winner of 9 vs. 10 for the No. 8 seed.

Below is what the playoff picture looks like heading into the postseason. 

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(Playoff teams)

1. Utah Jazz

2. Phoenix Suns

  • First-round matchup: vs. No. 7 seed (Lakers or Warriors)

3. Denver Nuggets

4. Los Angeles Clippers

5. Dallas Mavericks

  • First-round matchup: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

6. Portland Trail Blazers

  • First-round matchup: vs. Denver Nuggets

(Play-in teams)

7. Los Angeles Lakers

  • First play-in matchup: vs. Golden State Warriors

8. Golden State Warriors

  • First play-in matchup: vs. Los Angeles Lakers

9. Memphis Grizzlies

  • First play-in matchup: vs. San Antonio Spurs

10. San Antonio Spurs

  • First play-in matchup: vs. Memphis Grizzlies

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(Playoff teams)

1. Philadelphia 76ers

2. Brooklyn Nets

  • First-round matchup: vs. No. 7 seed (Celtics or Wizards)

3. Milwaukee Bucks

4. New York Knicks

5. Atlanta Hawks

  • First-round matchup: vs. New York Knicks

6. Miami Heat

  • First-round matchup: vs. Milwaukee Bucks

(Play-in teams)

7. Boston Celtics

  • First play-in matchup: vs. Washington Wizards

8. Washington Wizards

  • First play-in matchup: vs. Boston Celtics

9. Indiana Pacers

  • First play-in matchup: vs. Charlotte Hornets

10. Charlotte Hornets

  • First play-in matchup: vs. Indiana Pacers