The 2020-21 NBA regular season, shortened to 72 games, is in the books. Next up: The play-in tournament, which begins on Tuesday, May 18, followed by the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, May 22.

A quick reminder on the NBA's new play-in format: The top six seeds in each conference are in, with the final two seeds up for grabs via the new play-in tournament. In each conference, No. 7 will play No. 8 with the winner getting the No. 7 seed. The loser will then play the winner of 9 vs. 10 for the No. 8 seed.

Below is what the playoff picture looks like heading into the postseason.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(Playoff teams)

First-round matchup: vs. No. 8 seed (Lakers, Warriors, Grizzlies or Spurs)

First-round matchup: vs. No. 7 seed (Lakers or Warriors)



5. Dallas Mavericks

First-round matchup: vs. Los Angeles Clippers

6. Portland Trail Blazers

First-round matchup: vs. Denver Nuggets

(Play-in teams)

7. Los Angeles Lakers

First play-in matchup: vs. Golden State Warriors



8. Golden State Warriors

First play-in matchup: vs. Los Angeles Lakers

9. Memphis Grizzlies

First play-in matchup: vs. San Antonio Spurs

10. San Antonio Spurs

First play-in matchup: vs. Memphis Grizzlies

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(Playoff teams)

First-round matchup: vs. No. 8 seed (Celtics, Wizards, Pacers or Hornets)

First-round matchup: vs. No. 7 seed (Celtics or Wizards)

5. Atlanta Hawks

First-round matchup: vs. New York Knicks

6. Miami Heat

First-round matchup: vs. Milwaukee Bucks

(Play-in teams)

7. Boston Celtics

First play-in matchup: vs. Washington Wizards

8. Washington Wizards

First play-in matchup: vs. Boston Celtics

9. Indiana Pacers



First play-in matchup: vs. Charlotte Hornets

10. Charlotte Hornets