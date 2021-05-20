The 2020-21 NBA regular season, shortened to 72 games, is in the books. Next up: The play-in tournament, which runs from Tuesday, May 18 to Friday, May 21, followed by the first round of the playoffs on Saturday, May 22.
A quick reminder on the NBA's new play-in format: The top six seeds in each conference are in, with the final two seeds up for grabs via the new play-in tournament. In each conference, No. 7 will play No. 8 with the winner getting the No. 7 seed. The loser will then play the winner of 9 vs. 10 for the No. 8 seed.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Below is what the playoff picture looks like heading into the postseason.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
(Playoff teams)
1. Utah Jazz
2. Phoenix Suns
- First-round matchup: vs. Los Angeles Lakers
3. Denver Nuggets
- First-round matchup: vs. Portland Trail Blazers
4. Los Angeles Clippers
- First-round matchup: vs. Dallas Mavericks
5. Dallas Mavericks
- First-round matchup: vs. Los Angeles Clippers
6. Portland Trail Blazers
- First-round matchup: vs. Denver Nuggets
(Play-in teams)
7. Los Angeles Lakers
- First-round matchup: vs. Phoenix Suns
8. Golden State Warriors
- Second play-in matchup: vs. Memphis Grizzlies
9. Memphis Grizzlies
- Second play-in matchup: vs. Golden State Warriors
10. San Antonio Spurs
- First play-in matchup: Lost to Memphis Grizzlies, eliminated
EASTERN CONFERENCE
(Playoff teams)
1. Philadelphia 76ers
2. Brooklyn Nets
- First-round matchup: vs. Boston Celtics
3. Milwaukee Bucks
- First-round matchup: vs. Miami Heat
4. New York Knicks
- First-round matchup: vs. Atlanta Hawks
5. Atlanta Hawks
- First-round matchup: vs. New York Knicks
6. Miami Heat
- First-round matchup: vs. Milwaukee Bucks
(Play-in teams)
7. Boston Celtics
- First-round matchup: vs. Brooklyn Nets
8. Washington Wizards
- Second play-in matchup: vs. Indiana Pacers
9. Indiana Pacers
- Second play-in matchup: vs. Washington Wizards
10. Charlotte Hornets
- First play-in matchup: Lost to Indiana Pacers, eliminated