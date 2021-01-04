1 76ers Now the owners of the NBA's best record, the 76ers beat the Raptors, Magic and Hornets this week in impressive fashion. The defense has been stingy all season, and they put up their two best scoring efforts of the year in their last wins. Tobias Harris has been scorching hot, averaging 23.3 points for the week while hitting 56 percent of his 3-pointers, while Seth Curry has found his rhythm, averaging nearly 20 points this week and sinking 11 of his 19 3-point attempts. The Sixers still have a level to unlock offensively and they're already 5-1, a scary proposition for Eastern Conference foes. 13 5-1

2 Lakers The Lakers' loss to the Blazers Monday sparked some questions about late-game defense, but they bounced back to win three straight to close out the week. Anthony Davis finally had a breakout game on New Year's Day against the Spurs, putting up 34 points, 11 rebounds and five assists, as it looks like he and LeBron James are starting to round into form while easing into the season. Dennis Schroder had a great week, averaging nearly 18 points on 44 percent 3-point shooting. 1 5-2

3 Clippers Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both had strong weeks as the Clippers went 3-1, avoiding disaster after nearly seeing a 31-point lead evaporate against Phoenix Sunday, a game after nearly completing a big comeback of their own in a loss to the Jazz. Outside of the big two, the Clippers have gotten solid contributions from Serge Ibaka, Lou Williams, Luke Kennard and a revived Nicolas Batum, who averaged 10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds on 53 percent 3-point shooting for the week. 5 5-2

4 Suns The Suns were one more push away from having a perfect week, but couldn't quite complete the comeback over the Clippers Sunday. They beat three good teams in the Pelicans, Jazz and Nuggets, and Phoenix has now won four of its last five games. The Suns have spread the wealth offensively with seven players averaging double figures for the week, while the defense has been elite to start the season. It's still early, but it certainly looks like the Suns are for real. 5 5-2

5 Jazz The Jazz suffered their only loss of the week Thursday to the Suns, but bounced back to pick up a big win over the Clippers the next night en route to a 3-1 week. The defense has looked better than last season while the offense is clicking behind a resurgent Mike Conley, who averaged 21 points and six assists on 47 percent 3-point shooting this week. Bojan Bogdanovic also broke out of an 0-for-8 3-point shooting slump by going 6 for 7 in a 28-point outing Sunday against the Spurs. 10 4-2

6 Celtics Boston had a great week, but for some reason had trouble with the Detroit Pistons -- it lost to them Friday and needed a Jayson Tatum game-winner to beat them on Sunday. Jaylen Brown left scorched earth in his wake this week, averaging 29.5 points per game on 67(!) percent shooting, including 52 percent from the 3-point line. He's not going to do that all year, but it's a good sign for the Celtics that he's capable of being the best offensive player on the floor on any given night. 11 4-3

7 Bucks Milwaukee destroyed the Heat to open the week, then lost to them the next night, and finished things off with a blowout win over the Bulls Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo shot under 50 percent from the field for the second consecutive week, utterly baffling given his usual efficiency, but Jrue Holiday, Khris Middleton and Donte DiVincenzo picked up the offensive slack, each averaging over 14 points for the week and shooting better than 50 percent from 3-point range. After a rough first week, it looks like the Bucks are starting to find their stride. 11 3-3

8 Pelicans It appears that Stan Van Gundy's early efforts to change the defensive culture in New Orleans have been successful, as the Pelicans have a stingy 103.7 defensive rating to start the season. That appears to have come at the expense of the offense, however, as the team is playing slower and scoring less. Van Gundy said he's going to try to unlock JJ Redick with some offensive sets, so it looks like he was trying to get the defense in place first. So far, it's been working. 3 4-2

9 Nets After two impressive wins to start the season, the Nets have now lost four of five games, reminding everyone that these things take time, no matter how much talent you have on the floor. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have been phenomenal offensively, but Steve Nash's squad couldn't find its defensive footing this week against potent offenses like the Hawks and Wizards. Losing Spencer Dinwiddie might be a bigger blow than some realize, even with all of Brooklyn's depth. 7 3-4

10 Nuggets Denver went 2-2 this week, playing twice without Michael Porter Jr. and once without Jamal Murray. Murray was red hot when he was on the court, averaging 29.3 points on 52 percent 3-pointers in three games, while Nikola Jokic averaged a 20-point triple-double while shooting 64 percent from the field. Will Barton and Gary Harris have gotten off to slow starts offensively and the Nuggets defense has struggled to begin the season, but Murray and Jokic are living up to their superstar status. 10 2-4

11 Trail Blazers Portland picked up an impressive win over the Lakers Monday and blew out the Warriors Friday, but suffered a bad loss to the Clippers and watched Steph Curry drop 62 points on them Sunday. Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum continue to assert their dominance offensively, but they've been unable to get consistent help around them. The healthy return of Gary Trent Jr. and Carmelo Anthony should help in that department, but the defense is where the real strides need to be made. 8 3-3

12 Pacers After a perfect 3-0 start, the Pacers stumbled in the second week of the season. They fell to the Celtics Tuesday, bounced back with a win over the Cavaliers, but finished the week with another loss, this time to the New York Knicks. Indiana will look to get back on track, but losing TJ Warren indefinitely to a broken foot won't make things easy for the team. 9 4-2

13 Hawks The Hawks are pretty much exactly what we thought they would be to start the year -- an offensive powerhouse that has had very little success stopping the opponent from scoring. On a lot of nights that will be enough, however, since they're second in the NBA at 116.7 points per 100 possessions so far this season. Atlanta went 2-2 this week, while Trae Young continued his maniacal free-throw pace with nearly 10 attempts per game. With Danilo Gallinari getting re-injured just three minutes into his return, De'Andre Hunter had a strong week, averaging nearly 16 points per game on 46 percent 3-point shooting. 9 4-2

14 Heat The Heat started off the week with an absolute shallacking at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, but bounced back the very next night to beat them without Jimmy Butler. They followed that up by scoring just 83 points in a loss to the Mavericks, so needless to say it's been an up-and-down season thus far for the defending Eastern Conference champions. They'll likely start to even things out once Butler gets healthy and they adjust to their new pieces. 7 2-3

15 Magic After their 3-0 start, the Magic were blown out by the 76ers and split with the Thunder this week. They continue to play fast, but the offense was much more of a struggle outside of the ever-dependable Nikola Vucevic (25.7 points, 11 rebounds, 60 percent 3-point shooting this week) and a couple of hot games from Terrence Ross. The defense is always there for a Steve Clifford team, but the offense will need some punch if they're going to make any significant noise. 10 4-2

16 Cavaliers The Cavs lost two of three games this week as their offense abandoned them. They put up just 95.6 points per 100 possessions in the three games, even with Collin Sexton putting up 25 points per game on 46 percent 3-point shooting. Still, Cleveland has to be happy with one of the league's best defensive ratings after finishing dead-last in that department last season. 10 4-2

17 Rockets The Rockets lost to the Nuggets before beating the Kings in consecutive games, the second without James Harden. John Wall looked great in his debut and averaged 25 points, 7.5 assists and five rebounds for the week, while Christian Wood continues to impress in a Rockets uniform, putting up 21.3 points and 10 rebounds per game on 40 percent 3-point shooting in three games this week. Despite Harden's standing trade request, the Rockets once again look like a formidable offensive power. 5 2-2

18 Kings The Kings started the week by beating the Nuggets for the second time this season, then dropped back-to-back games to the Rockets, the second without James Harden. Oh yeah, and that was followed by Marvin Bagley's dad possibly asking for a trade. So overall, not a great end to the week for Sacramento, which has now dropped three of its last four games. Rookie Tyrese Haliburton was starting to look very comfortable on the court, so hopefully his wrist injury isn't serious and he can return soon. 8 3-3

19 Warriors Stephen Curry reminded everyone who he is with a career-high 62-point outburst against the Blazers Sunday, and more importantly the Warriors got their second win of the week to pull to .500 on the season. It's going to take a lot more efforts like that from Curry to keep the Warriors afloat, but he certainly has the ability and confidence to do it. Draymond Green made his presence felt in his first two games of the season, and Andrew Wiggins has quietly improved after a rough start, averaging 21 points on 44 percent 3-point shooting to go with six rebounds and 2.3 blocks in three games this week. 8 3-3

20 Raptors Toronto picked up its first win of the season over the Knicks, a game in which it benched Pascal Siakam for disciplinary reasons. The Raptors bookended that with losses to the 76ers and Pelicans as the slow start continues for Nick Nurse's bunch. The Raptors are dead-last in transition offense, according to Synergy, after finishing third in that department last season, so there's reason to believe things will deviate to the mean pretty soon to help bolster the struggling offense. Norman Powell broke out of his slump in the final two games of the week, hitting 4-of-6 3-pointers in the loss to the Pelicans, which could be a sign of better things ahead. 1 1-4

21 Knicks If the season ended right now, the Knicks would be in the playoffs. Savor it, people, that might be the last time we'll be able to say that all year. The Knicks beat the Cavs and Pacers, with a loss the Raptors in between, and currently possess one of the best defenses in the NBA under Tom Thibodeau. Formerly known as an offensive black hole, Julius Randle has shown improved playmaking ability and dished out eight assists per game this week to go with 18.7 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 46 percent from the 3-point line. The rest of the offense has been sporadic, but if the Knicks continue to defend at this level they'll be in most games this season. 2 3-3

22 Mavericks The Mavs lost two of three games this week, the last to the Bulls without Luka Doncic Sunday. The other loss was an ugly one to the Hornets, but the win was solid over the Heat on New Year's Day. Dallas' offense hasn't gotten off the ground due to the absence of Kristaps Porzingis and Doncic's relative struggles to begin the year, but they'll likely get there eventually. Jalen Brunson was phenomenal filling in for Doncic, putting up 31 points, seven assists and five rebounds on 11-of-17 shooting in Sunday's loss to the Bulls. 6 2-4

23 Bulls After looking like the worst team in the league to start the season, the Bulls responded with a 3-1 week. They weren't the most impressive wins -- beating the Wizards once without Russell Westbrook and the Mavericks without Luka Doncic -- but they'll take every one they can get. Zach LaVine did most of the heavy lifting on offense this week, averaging 25 points, 5.8 rebounds and five assists, while Otto Porter Jr. put up 17 points per game on 44 percent 3-point shooting. 7 3-4

24 Grizzlies Ja Morant injured his ankle in the Grizzlies' overtime win over the Nets Monday and will miss the next few weeks -- a tough blow for the already short-handed Grizzlies. Kyle Anderson has taken over primary playmaking duties, averaging 5.3 assists in Morant's absence, while Jonas Valanciunas and Dillon Brooks will be tasked with most of the scoring. Rookie Desmond Bane has taken advantage of extra opportunity, averaging 13 points on 47 percent 3-point shooting in three games this week. 2 2-4

25 Wizards The Wizards dropped to 0-5 after back-to-back losses to the Bulls to start the week, but they bounced back with wins over the Wolves and Nets. The win over Brooklyn came despite bad shooting nights from Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, as Rui Hachimura, Thomas Bryant and Davis Bertans picked up the slack. The offense is potent, as expected, but the Wiz need to get their defense in order if they're going to be truly competitive. 3 2-5

26 Hornets The Hornets beat the Mavericks before dropping back-to-back games to the Grizzlies and 76ers to close out the week. The big news in Charlotte is the emergence of LaMelo Ball, who averaged 16.7 points, 5.3 assists and five rebounds in just under 29 minutes per game this week. Perhaps most importantly, he shot 44 percent from the 3-point line. There's a logjam in the starting backcourt with Terry Rozier and Devonte' Graham next to Gordon Hayward, but if Ball keeps playing this well he'll force coach James Borrego to find minutes for him. 1 2-4

27 Spurs San Antonio dropped all three of its games this week, losing twice to the Lakers and then to the Jazz. With LaMarcus Aldridge out, and Keldon Johnson has picked up some of the offensive slack, averaging 18.3 points on 55 percent 3-point shooting for the week. Derrick White aggravated his surgically repaired toe in his season debut and it looks like he'll miss some more time, leaving the Spurs further shorthanded. 15 2-4

28 Pistons Detroit picked up its first win of the year over the Celtics and nearly beat them again on Sunday, but couldn't hold on down the stretch. Things haven't worked out yet in terms of wins and losses, but the Pistons have seen strong play from Jerami Grant (24.3 points per game this week), Josh Jackson and Saddiq Bey while Blake Griffin has been in and out of the lineup. 1 1-5

29 Thunder OKC went 1-3 this week, splitting with the Magic while dropping a close one to the Jazz and getting blown out by New Orleans. Wins will be tough to come by for the Thunder this season, so development of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Darius Bazley, Theo Maledon and Aleksej Pokusevski will take priority, while Al Horford and George Hill potentially build up their trade value. 5 2-3