NBA Power Rankings are not high on Utah Jazz’s anemic offense

Even before Rudy Gobert’s injury, Utah wasn’t playing well.

The Utah Jazz can’t score. That was once again confirmed as they went 1-2 last week, even before the embarrassment against the Timberwolves last night. A late run against the Philadelphia 76ers made that game look a lot better than it was, and the Miami Heat closed out the Jazz on a 13-0 run to take that game. The win over the Brooklyn Nets was nice, especially for Derrick Favors, but it wasn’t enough to save the Jazz in this week’s power rankings. Utah is now in the 20’s across the board with the exception of FiveThirtyEight, whose models are still fairly high on this squad. With Utah looking at an extended absence of Rudy Gobert, these Power Rankings seem to be reflecting that.

Rudy Gobert's injury could spell doom for the Jazz, who already faced somewhat of an uphill battle. Prior to the injury, BPI gave Utah just a 13 percent chance to make the playoffs thanks in part to the NBA's second-hardest remaining schedule. The timing of Gobert's injury couldn't be much worse either as Utah's December schedule is the hardest any team will face in any month this season, according to BPI. -- Micah Adams

Utah might be bad. They just can't score points and with Rudy Gobert out for a few weeks their elite defense will likely take a dip.

With Rudy Gobert shelved for at least a month, the Jazz could fall out of the playoff picture quickly in the West. If Gobert heals slowly, does Utah embrace the tank?

Utah received devastating news over the weekend when it was announced that Rudy Gobert is expected to miss the next 4-6 weeks of action with a bone bruise in his right knee. Gobert’s defensive dominance and offensive efficiency are incredibly difficult to replace. The Jazz will merely attempt to keep their heads above water before Rudy is ready to return. The schedule doesn’t do Utah any favors. They host the Timberwolves on Monday and then embark on a four-game East Coast road trip.

SLC Dunk

This team is in trouble. I can’t justify putting them any higher than 22. The offense is inconsistent, at best, and the defense can only make up for that for so long. Without Rudy for the next month, let’s just say I’m feeling pretty tank-y.