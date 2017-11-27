NBA Power Rankings: James Harden makes early MVP case, LeBron back in contention

There's an eternal debate across the NBA on whether teams should blow it up when it becomes clear a championship is out of reach with the current roster. When you don't land a James Harden in a trade or a LeBron James in free agency or a Stephen Curry in the draft, it's hard to reach the elite tier.

The Grizzlies and Magic, both riding eight-game losing streaks, are sitting squarely at both ends of that argument.

In the case of those who think teams should be willing to blow it up sits the Grizzlies. Memphis peaked years ago and hasn't really moved forward. "Grit 'n Grind" slowly shifted with the departure of Zach Randolph and Tony Allen. Now, with Marc Gasol frustrated and Mike Conley injured, a highly successful era could reach its conclusion in Memphis.

For many people that end wasn't reached soon enough. The argument is the Grizzlies should have blown it up years ago, traded Gasol while they could still get something of value for him and began anew with youth as the base. That model provides hope to hungry fans and often is unavoidable anyway. However, it's not always easy.

While the Grizzlies are in a slide from an era of great success, the Magic have been waiting for their young pieces to bear fruit for ages. Every flash of hope is met with a losing streak or a strike that puts them right back to where they were: a rebuilding team with more questions than answers. The Magic followed the book. They traded away veterans. They acquired young talent through the draft. They haven't been able to win games. They're the example of what happens when the rebuild doesn't pan out the way everybody hopes.

None of this is to say that either side is right, wrong, or that these two teams are going to stay like this the entire season. Just that every organization is different and there's no easy path to success. Some teams hold on to what they have when it works and hope they can find some magic to take another step forward. Others try to tear it down and start over. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it fails.