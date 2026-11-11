It's hard to imagine a better start for the Lakers. They are 10-2 and shooting the lights out as Luka Dončić pilots the league's top-ranked offense. Dončić's historic numbers speak for themselves, but he's doing more than getting and creating buckets. You've likely seen his defensive metrics making the social-media rounds, and they're legitimate. He's in great shape, and the multiple-effort energy is showing up, frankly, more on the defenisve end than on offense, where he's always a monster.
So far, Dončić ranks first in steals (20), first in defensive loose balls recovered (9) and second in charges drawn (4). It's important to point out that Luka has always been a fairly productive box-score defender, certainly beyond what one of the worst defensive reputations in NBA history would suggest, but this year it looks different. His stop rate of 4.2 (meaning he finishes 4.2 of every 100 possessions with either a steal or a drawn offensive foul), per Databallr, ranks higher than many others, including the likes of Jaden McDaniels and Ausar Thompson.
Dončić isn't just in the right place at the right time for a steal; his foul rate is down on contests, and scorers are shooting just 25% on 2-pointers when he's the closest defender, some 30% worse than their expected conversion rate from that spot, per NBA.com tracking.
Include the 3-pointers he's contesting, opponents are shooting 32.3% against Luka -- 13% worse than expected. To put that number in perspective, it's second only to Victor Wembanyama among players who've defended at least 40 shots.
As usual, offenses are hunting Dončić, who is facing an isolation on 17.5% of his defensive possessions (a 95th-percentile frequency), per Synergy, but he's only surrendering 0.79 points per possession on those isos (his man is 8 for 22), which is a 71st percentile ranking.
It's worth repeating, as is the case with his steals (even though he's on a career-high pace here) and deflections, Dončić has long had better defensive metrics than his reputation would suggest. Dating back to his last year in Dallas, his defensive iso numbers are roughly average, and he's averaged almost a steal and a half per game for his career.
The difference this season is in the movement (better shape), the multiple efforts, the ability to genuinely stay in front without fouling more times than not. He's a real part of a Lakers defense that is eight points per 100 better with him on the floor and, overall, is giving up nearly three fewer points per 100 than it did last season.
Throw in Luka's red-hot shooting/scoring start, the All-NBA track that Austin Reaves is on, Walker Kessler's combination of rim protection, lob-partner chemistry with Dončić and offensive rebounding and the Lakers, though not a perfect team (they turn it over a lot and need to rebound better defensively), continue to look like a top-five team in the early going.
In fact, the Lakers are a top-two team this week. And with that, on to this week's Power Rankings.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Spurs
|The Spurs have won nine straight, and Victor Wembanyama has put up 151 points, 56 rebounds and 20 blocks over the last four games. It's happening.
|2
|9-2
|2
Lakers
|Austin Reaves put on a tough-shot making clinic in a win over the Pistons without Luka, who then subbed in for Reaves with 32-10-8 in a win over the Hawks. The Lakers have won six straight.
|5
|10-2
|3
Timberwolves
|Ayo Dosumnu is on a heater and LaMelo Ball is playing his best in the biggest moments with fourth-quarter shooting splits of 62/55/87. The Wolves have won four straight and are 5-2 without Anthony Edwards.
|9
|8-3
|4
Celtics
|Could this Paul George trade be working out any better? George scorched the Sixers on Tuesday for 36 points with six 3-pointers. He's a big reason why the Celtics entered that game with a plus-11.7 rating with Jayson Tatum off the floor. Boston is atop the East at 9-2.
|1
|9-2
|5
Rockets
|The Rockets took a couple losses in the past week but got back on the winning track against Denver on Tuesday. They continue to look like a real contender. There is so much more offensive energy this season. Assists are up. Isolations are slightly down. Quicker decisions all around.
|4
|8-3
|6
Warriors
|The Warriors have won eight straight for the first time since 2022, when they won their last championship, but the road is about to get tough as they take the Texas swing through Houston, San Antonio and Dallas.
|3
|8-3
|7
76ers
|The Sixers took a beating at the hands of the Celtics on Tuesday, but they are a league-best 8-0 in clutch games and have started 5-1 on the road for the first time since the 2000-01 season, which was the last time they went to the Finals.
|5
|9-3
|8
Thunder
|The Thunder are down four of their five best defenders from last season and still have the league's No. 6 defensive rating. They cobbled together starting lineups that included Jaren McCain, Kenrich Williams, Aday Mara and Jaylin Williams over a four-game win streak before falling at Portland on Tuesday.
|2
|8-3
|9
Trail Blazers
|Portland scored a statement win over the Thunder, depleted as they are, on Tuesday to get back on the winning track after back-to-back losses. Portland is a top-five offense with Damian Lillard and Deni Avdija looking more in sync through 10 games than Lillard and Giannis did in two years in Milwaukee.
|1
|7-3
|10
Knicks
|Make it four wins in a row and six of seven for the Knicks, who have the league's No. 1 offense over that span.
|4
|6-4
|11
Pistons
|This team has three ways to really attack you: Cade Cunningham just being great, Duncan Robinson on a constant shot-hunting mission and an elite defense. When a guy like Daniss Jenkins gets going (as he has with 53 points over his last two), the Pistons are going to be tough to beat. That said, they've taken losses in two of their last four and haven't really logged a quality win since the first week of the season.
|7
|7-3
|12
Mavericks
|Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving combined for 78 points on Tuesday and, the Mavs have quietly won six of eight.
|1
|7-4
|13
Grizzlies
|Memphis has come back to earth with losses in three of its last four, but prior to the season, had you told anyone in the Grizzlies' organization that they would be 7-3 through their first 10, they would've been elated.
|7
|7-3
|14
Hawks
|The Hawks have piled up wins against bad teams. Not sure what to make of them yet, but what I am sure of is Aaron Wiggins as a Sixth Man of the Year candidate.
|4
|7-5
|15
Nuggets
|Denver has won four of six but is yet to beat an above-.500 team.
|4
|5-4
|16
Cavaliers
|Things are getting concerning in Cleveland. Signing James Harden to a $100 million deal looks awful, though I'm not sure what alternative they had after trading Darius Garland for him in the first place and striking out on LeBron in the summer. The Cavs have lost five of seven after a 3-1 start.
|5
|5-6
|17
Raptors
|Kawhi Leonard is out for at least another week and probably longer. Meanwhile, the Raptors have lost four of six and haven't recorded a win against a plus-.500 team yet.
|2
|5-5
|18
Heat
|Miami has quietly won five of seven by beating up bottom dwellers, the latest of which being a blowout of the Jazz. There's a lot of talk about Miami's dreadful defensive rating being a product of opponent shooting luck, but even if that's the case, the offense is nearly bottom-10 as well and a much bigger concern big picture.
|3
|5-6
|19
Suns
|Phoenix has won three of four. The victory over Houston on Saturday was its most impressive of the season in holding the Rockets to almost 16 points below their average.
|6
|4-6
|20
Pelicans
|A four-game winning streak has turned into a three-game losing streak, with the latest being a 51-point beating at the hands of the Warriors.
|4
|4-7
|21
Wizards
|Anthony Davis has 44 on Wednesday, but it wasn't enough as Washington fell to the Pistons. Trae Young actually being a pretty poor shooter has been one of the league's best-kept secrets for years.
|4
|4-7
|22
Hornets
|Charlotte hasn't been even close to fully healthy this year, so you have ammo if you're a Hornets apologist. But Brandon Miller (now he's hurt, too) has been one of the least efficient scorers in the league, the 4-7 Hornets are dead last in shooting percentage and LaMelo Ball's creation is sorely missed.
|2
|4-7
|23
Magic
|Orlando has lost four of five with the only win coming against the Kings. They rank bottom-eight in offense and defense. Paolo Banchero is still out, and it feels more and more like this team is about to get broken up in some capacity.
|1
|3-7
|24
Pacers
|Even when Indiana plays well, as it did against Dallas, wins are just hard to come by right now. Tyrese Haliburton can't get back soon enough for the 3-8 Pacers.
|1
|3-8
|25
Clippers
|Bottom-10 defense and only the Hornets have a worse turnover percentage, the latter a product of Darius Garland's league-worst 5.1 giveaways per game. The Clips have lost eight of their first 10.
|1
|2-8
|26
Nets
|Nolan Traore has looked good. It will be interesting to see how much his opportunity dips upon Egor Demin's return. Michael Porter Jr. has to get traded before the deadline. The Nets are 2-8.
|1
|2-8
|27
Bucks
|Brayden Burries is a fun watch. He has the makings of a future All-Star. But this team is pretty buried under Damian Lillard's dead-weight payoff, the corpse of Myles Turner and a potential Gary Trent Jr. penalty. The Bucks are 1-10.
|1
|1-10
|28
Kings
|Darius Acuff is starting to look halfway efficient at 45/39/89 shooting splits over his last seven games. The Kings are 1-9 and going nowhere this season, but Acuff is one of the more fascinating watches in the league as a top-10 scorer with a fluorescent green light.
|1
|1-10
|29
Jazz
|What was pegged as a potential top-10 offense entering the season currently owns the second-worst rating in the league. The Jazz are 1-10 and watching Walker Kessler blow up with the Lakers. Yikes.
|5
|1-10
|30
Bulls
|Worst defense in the league. Bottom-five offense. There continues to be zero reason to watch this team other than Caleb Wilson.
|--
|1-8